Capital Securities: Limited Speed and Space for Continued Depreciation of RMB Exchange Rate in July

Title: Capital Securities Foresees Limited Speed and Space for Continued RMB Depreciation in July

In a recent report, financial firm Capital Securities expressed its belief that the stage of rapid depreciation of the Chinese Renminbi (RMB) exchange rate may be coming to an end, with limited speed and space for further depreciation in July. Unlike the depreciation experienced in September-October last year, the main factor behind this round of RMB depreciation is attributed to the economic slowdown, particularly the accelerated decline in producer price index (PPI) data and export growth.

However, the report indicates that there are positive signs for the outlook. By analyzing the correlation between crude oil prices and PPI, it is suggested that the year-on-year growth rate for PPI in May, to be announced in June, may have reached its lowest point. Furthermore, although the year-on-year growth rate of PPI in the second half of the year is expected to remain negative, it is projected to gradually narrow on a monthly basis. This indicates that the pressure of the rapid decline in economic data is expected to gradually ease. Additionally, market confidence is anticipated to strengthen with the expectations of policy announcements in the Politburo meeting in July.

Overall, the gradual stabilization of the RMB exchange rate is expected to provide respite to the market in July. The report highlights that the risk premium of the median valuation of the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 has also reached a new high this year, suggesting that the current market position does not warrant excessive pessimism.

Capital Securities emphasizes that market opportunities are still likely to be centered around industry and policy drivers. In terms of industry drivers, focus is expected to be on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and applications. As for policy drivers, attention should be given to the real estate industry chains and mergers and acquisitions of central enterprises. Additionally, as the performance disclosure period begins in July, stocks driven by strong performance are anticipated to gain a valuation premium due to their scarcity. This particular opportunity will rely on bottom-up analysis and selection.

This news article was sourced from Securities Times Network, and its original title was “Capital Securities: The speed and space for the continued depreciation of the RMB exchange rate in July are limited.”

[DISCLAIMER: This content is published by Oriental Fortune for the purpose of disseminating information and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should proceed accordingly at their own risk.]

