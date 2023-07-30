Capitalism, welfare state and ecology – an integration problem?

We live in obviously complicated times, in which many challenges and conflicts are tangled. Which seems to be a particular challenge for our societies, which are differentiated into many groups and subsystems. The waves of disputes are correspondingly high, the culture of debate is rather depressed. It’s always the others who are to blame, especially politicians. In Germany, the media and social groups focus on the traffic light, which certainly includes partners with contradictory concepts. In MERKUR, Uwe Schimank poses a somewhat more probing question: Could it be that the »traffic light« is trying to govern precisely that constellation of political positions that now and in the coming decades – if we manage to do so as a democratic society survive – is required by the objective problem situations? And if so: Is the fragility of such a coalition then possibly less due to the contingent appointments, current political events and path dependencies of the German party landscape, which are usually cited as the causes, and more to the fact that the hyper-complexity of the tangle of problems to be solved structurally generates ongoing disputes about the right path ?Did the harmony of the Merkel years only cover up these problems, while hiding the lethargy of society well? Are the disputes between the traffic light partners a necessary expression of the conflict-ridden search for social solutions? Without guarantee, of course, and unfortunately often accompanied by an unspeakable, quarrelsome, over-moralizing sound in the media? Schimank offers social science perspectives and concepts to answer these questions. He understands modern societies as social systems whose continued existence (resilience to crises and the ability to self-design change) depends on the ability to permanently deal with three basic problems of social integration. The first problem is social integration: the members of every society must submit to its order – above all, observe the applicable norms, even where it is difficult, instead of acting immorally or criminally for your own benefit or even working to overthrow social conditions. The second problem is system integration, Luhmann sends his regards: The subsystems or spheres of modern society such as science, education, health care, law and – above all of importance below – the economy must be functional in their respective performance productions and at the same time must not be uncoordinated in each other get in the way. We see ecological integration as a third and increasing problem area: It includes the task of integrating social events into the natural environment in a sustainable manner, instead of influencing it in such a way that the continued existence of society is endangered, for example by environmental pollution or the overuse of non-renewable resources The ecological transformation, also in its global dimension, is facing completely new, not only scientific and technological challenges. It has an effect on all other levels of integration, there are dramatic conflicting goals and national problem solutions are not sufficient in themselves. After all, one cannot expect that what is good or even essential for social integration will always benefit system integration and ecological integration, and of course the same applies vice versa. Even if such win-win situations occasionally occur, it would be negligent to rely on them. It is more realistic to keep in mind that there will always be conflicting goals between the three dimensions of integration, i.e. benefits in one direction go hand in hand with damage in other directions; and that can lead to difficult considerations and even tragic dilemmas when it comes to design measures. Another problem that the article refers to is not more or less integration, but an optimum of integration. Not e.g. B. about the fight for more or less state or economy, but about the most effective relationship between the two. This also complicates the duality of capitalism and the welfare state. It was and is true: the socio-political interventions in the capitalist economy should not go too far. This is where societal system integration comes into play – i.e. ensuring the functioning of the capitalist economy. Technological innovation, investment, profit and mass production are closely intertwined with mass production and consumption. The workers definitely welcomed the “social progress, above all the ‘enormous collection of goods’ (Marx) of capitalism”, as soon as they were able to pay for it with the higher wages they had fought for. A self-reinforcing process began, but it had dramatic ecological implications. The question, can these problems be solved at all without a capitalist economy (of course with a different technological quality and resource logic)? With a growth-oriented capitalist economy at its core, social system integration has ultimately been successfully maintained, albeit rarely amicably, but mostly in violent ones Confrontations between the protagonists of capital and labor. Again and again, concessions to social integration were wrested from the economic dynamic and reversed. We do not know whether and how this balance of system and social integration can be kept stable in the future. According to Schimank, it remains important that all those involved are aware of the precariousness of this balance and the underlying causal relationships, the more likely it is that they will try to use their options for action with a stabilizing intention. Whether that will be enough to ensure the continued existence of the company remains an open question. But that’s all we can do. With the current balance constellation between social, system and ecological integration, it is a lot more difficult than solving the social questions in the second half of the 19th century. Let’s learn from the failed, often radical attempts such as fascism, socialism and even Maoism. If we were just spectators of today’s events, we could lean back and say: It remains exciting! Unfortunately, the event happens to us, and we have damn little influence on it individually and collectively. Now we even have to hope for this traffic light. And not just for the learning processes of the traffic light. Also on our own as voters and citizens. Shouldn’t we also make our communication much more rational? So that, among other things, we can resist the radical temptation not to trust simple ideological solutions. Quite apart from the learning processes of the rest of the world.



Related