Capri, the summer nightmare is approaching: the season starts, but there are no workers

Capri, the summer nightmare is approaching: the season starts, but there are no workers

Capri, another nightmare summer is approaching. Workers still without Naspi 2022

Less three months at the beginning of summer but the hardships of 2022 seem to resurface this year too. Especially on the business and tourism front. Capri lacks staff in hotels and restaurants. It is a situation which, with Easter just around the corner and therefore the start of the tourist season, is of great concern to tourism operators. Various job offers are spread by all means by companies but the response is decidedly scarce. Lorenzo Coppola, who has been the new president of Federalberghi Isola di Capri for a few weeks now, is the spokesperson for the discomfort of entrepreneurs forced to find solutions while the island’s hospitality machine is preparing to restart its engines. “Today, finding seasonal employees has become a complex operation. This criticality represents a theme of national importance which is perceived more intensely in Capri since the pool of workers willing to provide service on the island is limited”.

Lorenzo Coppola, president of Federalberghi Island of Capri

