Car assistance systems: cheeky know-it-alls in the service of safety

KSo if you drive three or four km/h above the speed limit, it beeps and flashes in the cockpit of the new Prius. In which Hybridauto Toyota is already implementing the latest EU safety rules and has therefore installed a speed warning system, which will not actually become mandatory for all new cars until 2024. Even if you turn off the Warner, it will be active again the next time you start it up.

The Japanese are by no means alone with the new warning system: Hardly any car that is presented in these weeks comes on the market without this raised finger, regardless of whether it is a new development or a facelift.

The EU has good intentions with such safety systems, but they sometimes put the patience of many drivers to the test. One thing is certain: the influence of electronics is increasing. Long before the Autopilot is ready to take full command have assistance systems developed into sometimes cheeky know-it-alls who keep a very close eye on people in the service of safety.

So far, it has mostly been about driving itself, i.e. speed, distance or lane, but now the driver is increasingly coming into focus. What was once a simple drowsiness warning is now checking attention with rigorous camera eyes and sending out a call to order as soon as the gaze is too long on the navigation map or – forbidden – even rested on the smartphone display.

Volvo is installing a particularly sophisticated attention system in its upcoming EX90 E-SUV. “We observe where the driver is looking and how often and for how long his eyes are closed,” explains Emma Tivesten from the Volvo Safety Center in Gothenburg. “This allows us to learn a lot about his current state of mind and health and to offer him additional help depending on the situation.”

This begins with a simple acoustic warning signal, the volume of which increases with the potential danger of the situation. If the driver does not react to the increasingly clear warnings, the car can even stop on its own at the side of the road and warn other road users by switching on the hazard warning lights, explains Volvo.

Auto-monitoring for dish

With the more sophisticated interior surveillance system, Marias are also receiving increasing support: more and more manufacturers such as Mercedes, Audi and Porsche are reminding people when they get out of the car, for example, not to leave their paired mobile phones in the car.

And brands like Kia or Hyundai warn to look again after the offspring and the pet in the back seat.

The navigation system doesn’t let you guess: Volvo’s EX90 records where the driver is looking and how often and how long his eyes are closed Source: dpa-tmn/Volvo

Volvo even relies on an interior radar for the EX90, with which the entire cabin is monitored: Whether it’s a child or a cat: If the electronics register a living being in the car, the doors can’t be locked easily, says Lotta Jakobsson, security developer at Volvo.

What is not already prescribed by law as safety-relevant standard equipment is being pushed by the Euro NCAP testing organization with its point system. The abbreviation stands for European New Car Assessment Program, which means something like European New Car Assessment Program. Members of the Euro NCAP are, for example, transport ministries, automobile clubs and insurance associations.

Gold standard for safety in the car

Because the five stars in the Euro NCAP test are still considered the gold standard for safety in the automotive world, manufacturers voluntarily meet the Euro NCAP specifications whenever possible, even if they go beyond the legal requirements. The development engineers of the car manufacturers confirm this unanimously.

And the testing organization is not finished with its program even after 25 years. “Despite major safety developments in cars, our work is not done yet,” says Niels Ebbe Jacobsen, President of the association, and is convinced that the Euro NCAP program has the potential to further improve vehicle safety in the next ten years .

However, assistance systems sometimes provoke trouble. Reports from annoyed drivers are piling up in Internet forums. And experts have already identified possible disadvantages of such systems: “In our investigations, we also see that driver assistance systems have system limits that limit the expected effects or lead to inappropriate interventions,” Allianz accident researcher Marcel Borrack recently told the news magazine “The mirror”.

If the assistance system notices a driving error

And after a member survey, the Austrian automobile club ÖAMTC came to the conclusion: “Modern assistance systems can increase safety, but reliability still needs to be improved.”

Meanwhile, the number of assistants continues to increase, as the ÖAMTC has surveyed with a view to the registration regulations: They require, among other things, a drowsiness and a speed warning as standard equipment for all new cars from 2024 at the latest.

This is what Nio’s digital co-driver Nomi looks like, who can be chummy but also very strict Source: dpa-tmn/Nio

But some manufacturers go even further in the name of safety. This is shown by the example of Chinese newcomers Nio. Cars like the EL7 or the ET5 are equipped with a digital passenger named Nomi, who rotates in a hemisphere on the dashboard as an animation with bulging eyes.

In normal operation, Nomi is chummy and is on first name terms with the occupants. But as soon as one of the numerous assistance systems notices a driving error, the tone changes and the friendship is over. Then suddenly it sounds stern and determined from the loudspeakers: “Please stay focused.”

