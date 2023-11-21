Car brands conquer the brand rankings

Listen to the audio version of the article

How much are car brands worth in terms of brand value? In 2023 the value of automotive brands increased by 9% thanks above all to the results obtained by BMW (10th), Hyundai (32nd), Porsche (47th) and Ferrari (70th) which recorded a double-digit growth rate – 10%, 18%, 20% and 16% respectively – ranking among the brands with the best performances year on year. Tesla maintains 12th position, but with a slower increase than other brands in the sector (+4%). Ferrari continues its positive trend with an increase in value of 16%, rising to 10.830 billion dollars and in 70th position. Overall, many of the top global brands in the top 100 are stagnating. The growth rate of the overall value of the brands present in the ranking decreased, recording +5.7% compared to the 16% increase last year, for a total value that reaches 3.3 trillion dollars (3, 1 trillion dollars in 2022).

The top ten confirms Apple (502.680 billion dollars, +4%) on the podium, followed by Microsoft (316.659 billion dollars, +14%) and Amazon (276.929 billion dollars, +1%). Google remains in fourth position with a brand value of $260.260 billion and growth of 3%. Followed by Samsung with an increase of 4% which brings the value of the brand to 91.407 billion dollars, Toyota (64.504 billion dollars, +8%), Mercedes-Benz which with an increase of 9% rises to 61.414 billion dollars and exceeds Coca-Cola (eighth, with 58.046 billion dollars, +1%). Nike rises one position thanks to a +7% and a brand value of 53.773 billion dollars. BMW closes the top ten, climbing 3 positions to tenth place with a brand value of 51.157 billion dollars and growth of 10%. Overall, the brands The automotive brands included in the Best Global Brands are, in order: Toyota (6th); Mercedes-Benz (7th); BMW (10th); Tesla (12th); Honda (27th); Hyundai (32nd); Audi (45th); Porsche (47th); Volkswagen (50th); Ford (51st); Nissan (63rd); Ferrari (70th) and Kia (88th).