Annual sales target completion rate of car companies: BYD outshines Great Wall, Changan is appalling

In 2022, domestic automobile production and sales will be 27.021 million and 26.864 million respectively, a year-on-year increase of 3.4% and 2.1% respectively. Although the auto market is generally stable, for domestic traditional fuel car companies, the target sales target rate can be said to be generally appalling, except for the dark horse BYD.

According to the 2022 sales target completion rate of many car companies in the statistics of “Auto Industry Concern”, BYD will lead the car companies with a sales volume of 1.868 million vehicles in 2022, becoming the most amazing one in the list.BYD’s sales target for 2022 is 1.2 million vehicles, and the actual sales volume is 1.868 million vehicles, with a completion rate of 156%.

At the same time, this is the first time that BYD surpassed FAW-Volkswagen, which has been the top-selling passenger car market for three consecutive years, and became the annual sales champion. It is also the first time that a Chinese auto brand has become the top-selling passenger car market in China.

As the first brother of its own brand, Geely Automobile’s annual cumulative sales volume was 1.434 million units. Although it increased by 8%, it still failed to complete the previously set annual sales target of 1.65 million units, with a completion rate of only 87%.

Changan Automobile’s self-owned brands will increase significantly in 2022, while joint venture brands will decline significantly. Data show that Changan Automobile’s self-owned brand passenger car sales were 1.39 million units, a year-on-year increase of 15.46%.However, its Changan Ford fell 17.61% year-on-year to 251,000 vehicles, and Changan Mazda fell 21.43% year-on-year to 104,000 vehicles.

While Changan Automobile’s sales target for 2022 is 2.45 million units, the actual sales volume is 1.391 million units, and the target completion rate is only 57%, which is only ahead of Great Wall Motors.

As for Great Wall Motors, its target completion rate is even more bleak. The cumulative sales of Great Wall Motors in 2022 will be 1.067 million vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 16.66%, and the completion rate is only 56%, which is far from the annual sales target.

Moreover, among the five major brand camps under Great Wall, only the tank brand has achieved growth, and the other brands have fallen sharply; Haval fell 19.93% year-on-year to 616,500; Wei brand fell 37.66% year-on-year to 36,400; million vehicles.

However, unlike traditional car companies,The sales of new domestic car manufacturers generally soared, and GAC Aian, Nezha Automobile and Jikr Auto completed their sales targets as scheduled.