Car companies are fighting for gold, nine silver and ten sales season to reach new heights

According to data released recently on the official website of the Ministry of Public Security, as of the end of September 2022, the number of motor vehicles in the country reached 412 million, of which 315 million were cars. In the first three quarters of this year, 17.4 million vehicles were newly registered, and in the third quarter, 6.295 million vehicles were newly registered. The average monthly registration was significantly higher than that in the first half of the year.

According to industry analysts, driven by a series of policies to promote automobile consumption, my country’s automobile consumption is expected to continue its good development momentum and continue to play an active role in stabilizing the macroeconomic market. In other words, the development potential of the domestic auto market is huge in the future, and there is more room to be tapped, which undoubtedly enhances the confidence of car manufacturers.

In fact, we can see from the past September and the just-concluded November Golden Week that car companies have formed groups to welcome the peak sales season of the year, and they are all eager to use the “Golden Nine Silver Ten” sales season. Fourth-quarter sales surged and launched an onslaught.

Tesla is scared when new cars roll up

Since the beginning of September, the new forces of car-making have been moving frequently, and the noise in the automobile industry has never stopped. Especially since mid-September, they have swept up almost all the hot spots in the automobile circle.

First, the new-generation flagship model of Xiaopeng Motors, the Xpeng G9 (configuration|inquiry), was launched. This car is positioned as an ultra-fast charging, fully intelligent SUV, which has a strong advantage in charging speed. In addition, it is equipped with the industry’s first A full-scene intelligent assisted driving system, with intelligent dual-chamber air suspension and 5D music cockpit, etc. Just looking at these high-tech labels makes people feel that this car is very powerful, which makes many consumers eager to move.

However, in addition to the bright spots in terms of product strength, what attracts everyone’s attention is the price reduction of Xiaopeng G9. Some users have reported that the configuration of G9 is complicated and chaotic, and the price is high. Surprisingly, Xiaopeng Motors actually listened to users’ opinions, made price reduction adjustments, and released “Pengyou is not happy? change! ! ! Xiaopeng G9 adjusted price and configuration” tweet, made an urgent statement, adjusted the price and configuration, and the difference between the front and rear is up to 30,000 yuan. So far, Xiaopeng G9 has also set a record of price reduction in the shortest time to market in history.

Perhaps learning from the experience of Xiaopeng Motors, Avita also added rights to the first batch of users of Avita 11 (configuration|inquiry), not only the users who locked the order before October 31, and the whole vehicle lifetime warranty and Sandian has a lifetime warranty, and also donated high-speed and urban NCA intelligent driving navigation services, high-speed and urban ICA navigation cruise assistance, RPA remote control parking, AVP valet parking (the first owner) and a 12,000 yuan optional fund.

It has to be said that Avita shows full sincerity to the first batch of user car owners, and it is also a subsidy of real money. Of course, Avita does not suffer in doing so. It can be said that it is an advertisement in disguise, which can not only gain good user reputation but also increase sales.

The new car-making forces are also fighting for Lixiang Auto. Lixiang L9 officially started delivery in September. Judging from the published sales data in September, the monthly delivery performance has exceeded 10,000 vehicles, fulfilling Li Xiang’s previous promise. humiliate mission.

This is not the end, the ideal is enlarged. The ideal L8 (configuration|inquiry), which was originally planned to be launched in November, was actually launched on the last day of the end of September. Perhaps due to sales considerations, this car was launched more than a month earlier than planned. And for this car, the ideal car is under the pressure of discontinuing the ideal ONE, and it also has to face the owner’s rights protection. It can be seen that the ideal car’s importance to the ideal L8 is self-evident.

The last one was not enough, another Easter egg was thrown at the last link of the ideal conference, and the ideal 5-seat model L7 was also officially launched. However, this car will be unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show and will be delivered at the end of February 2023. It is true that the price announced so early It is also a direct fight for sales.

More interesting is Leapmotor. Leapmotor C01 is scheduled to be listed on the day before Leapmotor IPO. market confidence. Leapmotor’s strongest technology is its self-developed technology, especially the battery-free CTC structure, which leads the battery industry, adding a differentiated competitive advantage to the product.

The new cars released by the above-mentioned car companies are all selected in September, and many of them are concentrated in the week before the November Golden Week. The purpose of this is very obvious. It is to take advantage of the peak sales season of the November holiday and let consumers all come to see it. The new car, of course, is also to boost sales. I have to say that this “Golden Nine” is really too convoluted, and the new car-making forces are welcoming the arrival of “Silver Ten” with new products.

It is worth mentioning that even during the 11th holiday, the new car-making forces were not idle. The delivery results for September were released on the first day of October. On the whole, the sales of new energy vehicles were very gratifying. It can be seen that the new energy vehicle industry is undergoing some new changes.

Nezha and Leapmotor, which belong to the second echelon of car manufacturers, have been at the forefront in recent months, ranking among the first echelon of car manufacturers. The new force was the sales champion in September, and Leap Motor, which is also a rising star, also stabilized the top three positions.

Li Auto fought a “turnover” in September, and its deliveries returned to 10,000 units, ranking second on the list. Weilai can be considered stable, but Xiaopeng Motors is a little lonely, mainly in the period of replacement of new and old products, and the sales figures are slightly embarrassing. The AITO brand and Jikr have all given good results.

In general, the delivery volume of new energy vehicles in September has been steadily rising.

Entering October, which is the fourth quarter of this year, car companies like to set the last sprint opportunity in the fourth quarter. Whether they can complete sales depends on the last three months, so “Golden Nine” and “Silver Ten” The sales situation is very important for car companies. And those car companies that preheat and issue new car prices in the “Golden Nine” are also purposeful. They announce the price in September, and then arrange for a test drive. The sales orders are counted in October, which is not perfect.

We also mentioned earlier that Xpeng G9, Feifan R7 and other models will be delivered in October, and Avita 11 has also added a qualification after adjusting its rights, that is, it can only be enjoyed before October 31, obviously it is Going to hit sales in October. There are also rumors of Hengchi 5, which will also be delivered in October, Leapmotor C01, which will be delivered on September 29, and Ideal L8, which will be delivered in November. Around October, a large wave of new cars is coming.

It can be seen that the competition among the new car-making forces has now entered a fierce competition. The new cars launched by major car companies have reached an unprecedented height from volume configuration to volume price, and then to volume rights and interests. It has to be said that the new forces of car building are rolling up, and even Tesla is not as good as it is.

Traditional car companies and Tesla are not showing weakness

Of course, in addition to the new car-making forces rolling up in the “Golden Nine Silver Ten” sales season, traditional car companies and Tesla are not to be outdone, and they will not miss this rare opportunity to boost sales, especially this year when there is no Shanghai Auto Show, Beijing The auto show, the Chengdu auto show, is a year when it is called off halfway through. Taking advantage of the golden sales period to show and sell cars is a good opportunity not to be missed.

Different from the new car-making forces, traditional car companies are not only involved in the domestic market, but also form groups to sell to overseas markets, looking for more development opportunities. This includes BYD. In the past September, BYD has been the well-deserved king of new energy vehicle sales among traditional car companies. In September, the sales exceeded 200,000 vehicles, and it has beaten many new car-making forces, even Tesla. Only greedy.

BYD not only made efforts in China, but also sold new energy vehicles to overseas markets. According to the production and sales report, BYD exported 7,736 vehicles overseas in September, a month-on-month increase of 51.92%.

Among them, the three models of BYD Tang, Han and ATTO3 (Yuan PLUS) will be unveiled and officially listed at the Paris Auto Show in October, and will be delivered to many European countries by the end of the year, including Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, etc. nation. In addition, BYD will also build factories abroad. It is reported that the first overseas passenger car factory is expected to start operation in Thailand in 2024, with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

In addition, GAC Aeon, which is independent from traditional car companies, has also developed rapidly. In September, the delivery of new cars exceeded 30,000 units for the first time, reaching a new high. At the same time, it also released a new high-end brand Hyber, and unveiled its first The super sports car Hyber SSR, with an acceleration of 100 kilometers in 1.9 seconds, is known as the strongest on the surface. The price is divided into two types: 1.286 million and 1.686 million. As an independent brand to launch an impact on the million-dollar market, GAC Aian has really shown a lot of muscle.

The new energy vehicle brands of traditional car companies are also “rolled” in the Golden Week, as well as the Geely Group’s Jikr brand, which delivered over 8,000 new cars in September, and has maintained growth momentum for three consecutive months. In the third quarter of this year, more than 2 10,000 units, an increase of 90% month-on-month. If the development continues according to this momentum, coupled with the support of Geely, a large enterprise with deep strength, the future technical level and brand power of the Jikr brand can also be ranked in the field of new energy vehicles. rank.

Traditional car companies are also making efforts in the new energy field as well as SAIC Motor’s Zhiji Automobile, which is positioned as a “extremely intelligent high-end pure electric SUV” Feifan R7, which is listed as the “Roller King”; Dongfeng Group’s Lantu Automobile, in September The sales volume has also begun to improve, and models such as BAIC Polar Fox and Changan Avita 11 are still in their infancy, and their marketing systems, technologies, and services are also under construction. Still not to be underestimated.

It is worth noting that even Haval, Skyworth and other brands have also released new new energy models to join in the fun.

It has to be said that the involution of traditional car companies is also very intense. After talking about the introspection of traditional car companies, let’s look at Tesla. Data shows that Tesla delivered 343,000 vehicles in the third quarter of this year. Although it is also a record high, it is still a little short of market expectations, but we cannot ignore Tesla’s development potential.

There have been market news before that Tesla plans to significantly increase the global production of Model Y and Model 3 in the fourth quarter of this year and next year. Its new factories in Austin and Berlin, Texas are stepping up production. Once the production capacity can keep up, from From the current state of hot sales, the overall increase in sales is not a problem.

In addition to accelerating the increase in production capacity, Tesla has also begun to stimulate terminal consumption through various preferential policies. During the November period, Tesla announced that it will place an order and complete the pickup from October 1st to December 31st. At the same time, if you purchase the corresponding auto insurance through Tesla’s cooperative insurance agency, you can enjoy insurance subsidies by reducing the final payment by 7,000 yuan. In addition, during the “November” period, Tesla’s car purchase with 0 down payment was also re-launched.

According to media reports, Tesla’s subsidy through insurance is a routine test before the official price reduction. In other words, Tesla is likely to implement an official price reduction policy in China in the future. If the news is true, then the influx of new car-making forces has already spread to Tesla, the global new energy vehicle giant.

From this point of view, the competition among car companies in the new energy vehicle industry has intensified, which means that the new reshuffle moment is accelerating. Under the “golden nine and silver ten”, new energy car companies are in To make the final sprint for the annual sales performance, various promotions have been launched. For consumers who need to buy a car, it is the best time to buy a car during the discount period.

The new energy vehicle market opens a melee mode

Recently, Ziyoujia NV was officially launched, and it launched pure electric and extended-range models. Some netizens posted on Weibo that the competing products of the new car are Ideal L7 and Xiaopeng G9, and got a response from Li Xiang, CEO of Ideal Motors: ” This is far inferior to the L6, why should it be compared with the L7?”, Li Xiang even compared the Mercedes-Benz GLC with the BMW X5L as an example, saying that such a comparison is unprofessional.

Another netizen said that he was going to change to a new car in October. He was already optimistic about the Wenjie M5 EV. Later, the Xiaopeng G9 was launched. The smart cockpit of this car is very attractive. I felt that the price-performance ratio was not high, so I wanted to wait. Later, I heard that Avita 11 has added user rights, which is more sincere than before. When I was about to go to the store to see the car, the Ideal L8 was launched, which was more competitive than the Ideal ONE. And the ideal L7 released in the last link directly went to the Wenjie M5. The netizen added that suddenly there are so many smart cars of the same price to choose from, and I don’t know how to choose for a while.

In fact, we also found that in addition to focusing on launching new cars recently, these new cars also have a feature that many models that did not have a competitive relationship have directly become competitive products, including pure electric, hybrid, and extended programs. It can be said that new energy vehicles The melee mode is activated. What is even more unexpected is that pure electricity and extended programs have become direct competitors, which also makes the competition in the new energy vehicle market more complicated.

For example, the Li Li L8 and the Xpeng G9 are very close to the market, which makes people guess that the two have already formed a competitive relationship. In fact, Li Li launched the new car in advance to minimize the impact of the Li Li ONE discontinued car owners’ rights protection storm. If you choose 11 If the Ideal L8 is launched this month, the customer churn rate will be higher, and consumers may choose Wenjie M7 or Xpeng G9, so Ideal held a press conference a month earlier.

There are also several new cars launched by Wenjie. The first Wenjie M5 is a five-seat SUV, and the second M7 is a six-seat version. The two cars directly lock their competitors into ideal products. The Jie M5 EV has become a competitor with the Xiaopeng G9, and it has been listed for more than half a month, which must be to occupy the market in advance.

On the surface, it seems that Weilai Automobile has been affected very little, but it is not. NIO, which has been benchmarking against BBA, was not on the same side as Xiaopeng and Ideal before, but after the launch of Xiaopeng G9, the top model has entered the price range of NIO ES6 and EC6, and even Ideal L8 Started to pose a threat to Weilai.

Wei Xiaoli, who once laughed at himself as a difficult brother, has now had to enter the competition stage. He has launched flagship products in the medium and large SUV market, and the prices have also overlapped. Weilai ES6, EC6, ES7 and Xiaopeng G9, as well as the ideal L9, L8, standing on the same battlefield to confront each other.

In addition to Wei Xiaoli, there are more new energy brands eyeing this market, such as Feifan R7, Avita 11, Wenjie M7, Ziyoujia NV, etc., as well as Tesla Model Y. After only a few months, competing products have already been flying all over the sky, and the 300,000-level new energy SUV market has become the most volume segmented track.

It is worth noting that when more and more new cars are launched, the competition between car companies will inevitably rise to higher requirements. If the stockpiling can have an advantage in the past, then the competition at this stage has extended to configuration, price, services, user rights, etc. In this context, the next wave of knockout competitions for car companies may also come ahead of schedule.

For car companies, different consumers have different needs, and it is difficult to satisfy most people, especially since there are so many models with new energy options at the same price, consumers are beginning to become more discerning. Under such a competitive situation, it is difficult for car companies to maintain a differentiated competitive advantage for a long time. They can only improve their product advantages through continuous iteration of new vehicles.

The most typical one is the extended program route. When the Ideal ONE was sold in the market, a large number of extended program models followed, such as Lantu FREE, Wenjie M5, Wenjie M7, Deep Blue SL03, Ziyoujia NV… and autonomous driving. , Xiaopeng has always defined itself with intelligent labels. When Xiaopeng P5 was launched with the label of “the world‘s first lidar mass-produced car”, lidar has now become the standard configuration of high-end smart cars.

Even Tesla has been put aside in this melee of its own brands, which shows that the competition of domestic new energy vehicles has risen to a new dimension, and the second half of the knockout is also accelerating.

Summary: It has to be said that the new energy vehicle industry is too convoluted. Especially since the second half of this year, the competition in the new car industry has become more fierce than many people imagined. The pace of new products is getting faster and faster, the arms race between software and hardware is constantly escalating, and “volume” will become the norm in the future. Under the stimulation of policies and manufacturers, the “Silver Ten” of the new energy vehicle market is expected to achieve higher growth.

