New energy car companies have set off a wave of price cuts, and battery companies are the first to bear the brunt.

The sales of car companies determine the orders of battery companies. In January this year, the sales of new energy vehicle companies fell year-on-year and month-on-month, making the entire parts industry chain surrounding OEMs very anxious.

Mo Ke, president of True Lithium Research, told the reporter of Automobile Business Review that auto companies and battery suppliers are recently renegotiating the agreements signed last year.

Under such circumstances, Ningde Times, the leader of its own mine, has provided a “lithium mine rebate” plan for strategic customers. Yiwei Lithium Energy also said that it will give profits to car companies this year, and other battery companies will follow up, either by sharing profits or reducing prices. , Opened the knockout competition for battery companies.

Zhang Xiaoan, the person in charge of a battery company in central China, told the Automobile Business Review reporter that the industry has indeed begun to cut prices, and his company has already cut prices.

One of the reasons for the price cut depends on the sales volume of car companies, and the other is due to the decline in the price of upstream lithium mines.

According to Wind data, as of February 24, the average price of domestic battery-grade lithium carbonate fell below the 400,000 yuan/ton mark, closing at 399,750 yuan/ton, a drop from the high of nearly 600,000 yuan/ton in November 2022. More than 30%.

“When upstream prices rise, our profits are diluted, but there are many orders, because car companies are afraid that upstream prices will continue to rise, so they scramble to lock up orders with us. When lithium mine prices drop, our profits will be better, but car companies will wait and see. It has to judge whether to continue to cut prices, and when we wait and see, our orders will be reduced.” Zhang Xiaoan said, “Battery companies look bright, but they are actually squeezed at both ends.”

“We are having a hard time”

Calculated according to the annual installed capacity, Zhang Xiaoan’s enterprise is less than 10GWh, which belongs to the “third camp”.

In the past two years, with the rapid development of new energy vehicles in China, Zhang Xiaoan jumped from a foreign-funded company with good salary and promotion opportunities to work as an executive in a developing central battery company.

Although it is not as large as the companies in the first and second camps, compared with the existing production capacity, the orders of this company are relatively high, and the life is not bad. The gross profit rate is above 10%, which is higher than that of batteries. 10% industry average.

“Now we have a hard time.” Zhang Xiaoan told the Automobile Business Review reporter.

The Ningde era was exposed to the “lithium mine rebate” plan. Yiwei Lithium Energy also stated when interacting with investors on February 20 that “considering that downstream customers are basically still unprofitable, this year they will benefit downstream in terms of profits.” Other batteries Enterprises have more or less chosen to follow up.

“Battery companies have already started to cut prices.” Zhang Xiaoan said that compared with the end of last year, his own company has reduced prices by more than ten percentage points.

Zhang Xiaoan said that Ningde era is the leading brother in the industry.

“‘Big Brother’ is still good, and it hasn’t lowered its price for so many years. If it used the price reduction method, it would have nothing to do with the second and third tier battery factories.” Zhang Xiaoan said, “However, its lithium mine rebate plan has an impact on other companies. It’s very big. By doing this, ‘big brother’ is betting on the price of lithium, and the second is feeling the crisis.”

In January this year, the new energy vehicle market rarely saw a year-on-year decline in a single month. Data show that the retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in January were 332,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 6.3% and a month-on-month decrease of 48.3%.

In the first month after the 14-year national subsidy for new energy vehicles was withdrawn from the stage of history and the purchase tax was halved, the new energy market did not show the growth trend of continuous explosion in the past. Of course, there are also factors of the Spring Festival holiday.

From the perspective of the new energy vehicle industry chain, combined with the financial reports released by listed companies, the upstream lithium mining industry will have the highest gross profit margin in 2022 (the first three quarters).

Lithium mining enterprises accounted for more than 55%, battery enterprises accounted for about 10%, CATL was the highest at 18.95%; the situation of OEMs was different, BYD was as high as 19%, and some car companies were losing money and had negative profits.

A detailed analysis of the industrial chain of battery companies shows that the gross profit margin of positive electrode materials is less than 20%, the gross profit margin of negative electrode materials ranges from 17% to 30%, and the gross profit margin of electrolyte, diaphragm and lithium battery equipment is about 40%. Foil is 25%-33.93%.

Compared with all parties, the gross profit margin of battery companies is in the middle or even lower. According to Zhang Xiaoan’s calculations, the current price cuts allow the company to maintain only 10% of the industry average.

Start with Ningwang Rebate

Battery companies started the price reduction competition, starting with the rebate plan given to strategic major customers by Ningde era.

The recently circulated “rebate plan” stated that in the next three years, Ningde era will provide “lithium mine rebates” to strategic customer car companies, and the price of lithium carbonate for power batteries will be 200,000 yuan / Tons are settled, the rest is calculated according to the market price, and the difference is returned to the OEM. For the OEMs that have accepted the profit sharing, the proportion of batteries purchased within three years shall not be less than 80%, and the supply volume in the 4th to 5th year shall not be lower than that of the previous year. Eight car companies, including Tesla, participated in the negotiation of the “lithium mine profit sharing” agreement, of which Tesla rejected the proposal.

Industry insiders close to the Ningde era told the Automobile Business Review reporter that there is indeed such a rebate plan, but there are two major discrepancies.

First, there is no Tesla among the car companies in the “rebate plan”.

The Ningde era supplied Tesla with a very large amount of supplies, and there were also many discounts. If we talked about the “rebate plan” with Tesla, other car companies would not have a share of the profit.

Second, King Ning did not reduce the price, and the rebate does not mean a price reduction.

Some commented that Ningde era’s move is to “choose one” between profit and market share. The person said that Ningjia Battery did not cut prices, so it would not affect the gross profit margin of the battery business.

Ning Wang’s part of the profit is based on incremental profits, not ceded battery profits. This part of incremental profits comes from the mass production of its own lithium mine in Jiangxi this year, which will produce tens of thousands of tons (some brokerages analyze 30,000-40,000 tons) ) Lithium carbonate raw material.

The person said that the Ningde era had previously proposed to use its own mines to subsidize the “big rewards” of strategic customers. The Jiangxi Lithium Mine has mass-produced this year. At this time, it took the initiative to propose the plan to fulfill the promise at that time.

The so-called “strategic major customers” are car companies that purchase more than 80% of their batteries, and some of them are 100% exclusive customers of CATL. These major customers are “dimensionally bound” with Ningde era, and generally sign a five-year purchase agreement.

The so-called dimensional binding is also called dimensional linkage, which is to prevent car companies from “slapping their heads at the beginning of the year and their thighs at the end of the year”-the purchase of batteries ordered at the beginning of the year due to the gap between production and plan, causing huge losses to battery companies. The model requires car companies to prepay and deposit.

It is precisely because the two parties have been closely bound for a long time that Ningde era proposed lithium rebates to help customer car companies reduce costs and improve market competitiveness.

Right now, if there is no profit made for car companies from raw materials, it will be difficult for car companies to cut prices in this round of unexpected price cuts. When most new energy car companies are still losing money, biting the bullet and cutting prices can only damage their own profits.

Only when car companies make profits and market competitiveness increases, can Ningde era get more orders.

“The choice lies with the customer’s car company. It depends on the car company’s prediction of the price of lithium carbonate in the next three years. If the car company judges that the price will drop below 200,000 yuan within one year, it does not need to participate in the rebate of lithium mines.” “The person said that the Ningde era proposed 200,000 yuan/ton of lithium carbonate as the price standard, and it was also calculated that car companies would definitely not lose money if they rebate at this price.

How to look at car companies, how to choose

The executives of car company A believe that CATL’s lithium mine rebate plan is actually the start of a knockout competition. “This is also forced.”

The top 15 battery companies began to expand their production capacity crazily from last year or even the year before. This means that a large amount of battery production will be released this year, and the sales growth rate of domestic new energy vehicles may not be as fast as last year. Under such a supply and demand relationship, this year’s battery track is particularly cruel, and the knockout rounds will be held ahead of schedule.

He believes that if the battery companies ranked after 15th compete with the previous giants in terms of production capacity and price, the ending will be tragic.

Batteries belong to the to B business. If the elimination competition of car companies facing consumers (to C) comes, the first to enter the brutal elimination competition must be to B companies.

The number of users of the to B business is limited, and the final battle is technology, reliability, and cost.

Ningde era has lithium mines, with large-scale capabilities in the middle, and battery cascade utilization and battery replacement services downstream. In addition, it has bound many car companies and upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain through various investment methods, forming a complete set of upstream and downstream enterprises. The linkage ability of the downstream industrial chain.

The executive believes that the battery companies with the lowest installed capacity will be more risky if they fight for ternary lithium batteries and lithium iron phosphate batteries. Three or four years ago, there was still a chance to fight these two technical routes, but now it will be difficult, because after the battery is installed in the car, it generally promises a five- to six-year shelf life, and companies with small installed capacity are uncertain about sustainable supply in the future. risks of.

He suggested that small-scale battery companies should turn around in advance, make plans early, and look at opportunities in other tracks such as energy storage, consumption, or commercial vehicles.

A car company is on the list of “rebate plan” in Ningde era. The executive told the Automobile Business Review reporter that he is still hesitating whether to participate in this “big bargain”, and has not yet made a final decision.

He said that the plan is to bet on whether the price of lithium will fall below 200,000 yuan/ton in the next three years. One bet is three years. The time is too long and the bet is a bit big.

In addition to the Ningde era, car company A has introduced secondary and tertiary battery factories, both of which rank among the top 15 in terms of installed capacity in China.

The aforementioned industry insiders close to the Ningde era said that whether car companies choose rebate plans, in addition to studying and judging the price trend of lithium carbonate in the next three years, they also need to consider whether they urgently need to expand market share this year for survival and corporate cash flow. After all, choosing a battery Brother, as a supplier, needs an advance payment and a deposit.

This is a lot of money for car companies.

The manager of commercial vehicle company B that uses CATL batteries told the Auto Business Review reporter that it signed a five-year purchase agreement with CATL as early as 2021, and the deposit for “dimensional linkage” is nearly 20 million yuan. If the agreement is reduced, it will be deducted from the deposit. The development and service costs of standard production lines (non-customized production lines) are 100 million yuan.

At the beginning of 2021, the competitor signed a long-term agreement with one of the top 10 battery companies to lock in the price and avoid the linkage price increase caused by the soaring price of lithium carbonate in the future. Overall, the cost of the bicycle was saved by about 100,000 yuan.

At present, B car companies are also importing secondary suppliers from the top 10 battery companies for export business. The manager said that bicycles using secondary batteries can be profitable, while Ningde batteries are more expensive, and it is basically unprofitable to sell a car, but Ningde batteries are indeed of good quality.

“We have no shortage of suppliers. What we lack is money,” the manager said.

However, according to the aforementioned industry insiders who are close to Ningde era, there are also car companies that are not on the rebate plan list and even overseas car company customers, hoping to enjoy lithium mine rebates.

Given that its Jiangxi lithium mine can only produce tens of thousands of tons of lithium carbonate this year, these car companies may not be able to return their profits until next year when they produce more. (The interviewee Zhang Xiaoan in this article is a pseudonym)

The author of this article: Zhou Zhou, source: Automobile Business Review, the original title: “Car companies cut prices, battery companies die first? The danger of being ranked below 15”

