Car incentives 2024, more money where there is no demand

Car incentives 2024, what do they provide

The incentives for the purchase of the car have also been confirmed for 2024. And the division of funds between endothermic and electric cars (which will receive the largest share) remains, despite the fact that in 2023 the allocation for plug-in cars remained mostly part unused while the one for diesel and petrol burned out in about twenty days. The fact is that for the range 61-135 g/km of CO2 (economic and medium-sized cars, so to speak) are only foreseen 120 million euros and therefore it is presumable that they will be enough for just 70 thousand motorists. The funds allocated to electric cars (230 million) and plug-in hybrids (235 million) are much larger.

The incentives officially start on January 1, 2024with sellers able to place reservations on the ecobonus platform in the first days of January. To obtain the incentive, the car must be registered by 180 days from the signing of the contract. The zero kilometers and cars previously registered abroad. The Ecobonus financial allocation also includes 40 million euros to finance private and condominium charging stations, 40 million for the purchase of motorbikes and mopeds, both electric and thermal. Moreover, they are expected 20 million euros for the purchase of commercial vehicles of category N1 and N2 electrically powered.

How the incentive works

Contributions range from a minimum of 2.000 to a maximum of 5.000 euro. In detail, purchasing aelectric car of the 0-20 g/km of CO2 range, are available 5.000 euro with scrapping e 3.000 euro without another vehicle to scrap.

For a headband plug-in 21-60 g/km of CO2the state contribution is 4.000 euro with the scrapping or of 2.000 euro without. Finally for the purchase of thermal cars hybrid, mild-hybrid, petrol and diesel in the 61-135 g/km range in 2024 the contribution is of 2.000 euroexclusively with the scrapping of an old car up to Euro 4.

Individuals are tied to ownership of the vehicle for at least 12 months and they can access the bonus even if they opt for the financial leasing. In addition to natural persons, they can also access the incentives long-term rental company e car sharing public. The latter can access the first two emission bands (0-20 g/km and 21-60 g/km), of amount equal to 50% than that expected in the case of purchase by private individuals.

Lower price limits

In the new scheme the i. are lowered list price limits (including paid accessories) to access the incentive. The maximum cost, without VAT, IPT and road tax, is 35.000 euro in the bands 0-20 g/km and 61-135 g/km of CO2 (42,700 euros calculating VAT) and 45.000 euro in the range 21-60 g/km of CO2 (54,900 euros taking VAT into account). The price limit cuts out many electric cars who therefore do not benefit from the state Ecobonus at the time of purchase. The incentives for vans are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, including legal entities, which deal with the transport of goods on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties. The bonus is intended for the purchase of category commercial vehicles N1 to N2 powered only by electricity and range from 4 thousand to 14 thousand euros. For the purchase of electric and hybrid mopeds and motorcycles (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7), the expected incentive is 30% on the purchase price up to a maximum of 3 thousand euros he was born in 40% until 4 thousand euros if a classy motorbike is scrapped between Euro 0 and Euro 3. For i mopeds and motorcycles with combustion engine (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7), the state bonus is paid through a 5% seller discount and with a contribution of 40% of the purchase price up to 2.500 euro with scrapping.

Government waiting for Stellantis

The division of incentives it could only change following the agreement with Stellantis on the “rebirth of car production in Italy”. An agreement promised last June by the CEO of the Franco-Italian group, Tavares but always postponed. In recent days the Minister of Business, Ursus has hinted that an agreement is close, but there are no significant signs in this regard. Already today, however, the subdivision between endothermic and electric, rewards the former Fiat group (which focuses entirely on electric) despite a demand for green cars which, as mentioned, remains at a standstill.

