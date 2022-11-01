Listen to the audio version of the article

The new incentives for the purchase of cars for rental companies will be operational from tomorrow 2 November. Three months after the approval of the Decree that expands the number of Ecobonus beneficiaries, a measure much awaited by the entire sector enters into force and should revive the dynamics of sales of low-impact, full electric or plug-in models. There are two innovations put in place by the previous government: in addition to the possibility of requesting incentives also for companies, there is the strengthening of aid for those with an ISEE income of less than 30 thousand euros.

The news

The companies will be able to count on a maximum contribution of 2,500 euros (with scrapping, 1,500 euros without scrapping) for the purchase of vehicles with CO2 emissions between 0 and 20 grams per kilometer, a contribution that drops to 2 thousand euros if the car choice has emissions between 21 and 60 grams per kilometer.

Among the novelties also highlighted on the Mise website dedicated to eco-bonuses, there is also the possibility, for those with an ISEE of less than 30 thousand euros, to take advantage of a contribution of up to 7,500 euros (with scrapping, for models with emissions up to 20 grams per kilometer) for the purchase of electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

The expansion of the number of beneficiaries of the incentives should give a boost to the sale of low-emission models, which have slowed down in recent months, so much so that the resources of the two types of Ecobonus destined for low-impact models are still substantial and are close to 300. million euros, to be used by the end of the year.

Slow down the market for “on tap” cars

According to the Anfia elaboration, electric and plug-in hybrid cars in September confirmed their decrease of 40.4% and 20.6% respectively, in contrast to the European market, therefore the opening of the measure companies could revive registrations. Even if the hope of the sector associations is that the limit of use of the resources foreseen by the law can be interpreted in the widest possible way, “so as to optimize the use of the important resources still available until the end of the year”.