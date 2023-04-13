Listen to the audio version of the article

The industrialized and definitive version of the all-Italian system for building cars using a standard mechanical and digital interface makes its debut. The Turin start-up Tuc has in fact released the practically ready and definitive edition, called “Tuc Technology 3.0″, which, in practice, is a sort of USB that allows you to connect different modules (from the instrument cluster, to the seats, from the infotainment up to the ADAS or battery management systems) using a standard electromechanical connector that connects the subsystems to the on-board network and chassis.

Tuc Technology 3.0, in fact, was born with the aim of offering the maximum customization of a future vehicle, integrating different components, such as seats, dashboards, and smart devices. The technology patented by the Piedmontese start-up is aimed at all mobility players and is not limited to cars but can potentially be used for trains, planes and boats. Tuc is aimed at both vehicle manufacturers and component manufacturers.

Il sistema plug and play

This “mission” is possible thanks to the possibility of interfacing the various internal devices with those external to the passenger compartment. Version 3.0 of the technology developed by Tuc is made available in 2 prototypes specifically developed to make it possible to understand the application of the technology on the vehicle. The two prototypes are in turn combined with five demo plug&play devices developed together with excellent partners.

Modularity and concepts

The first prototype developed by Tuc is called Nest, a “Kit for Mobility Space Development” which synthesizes all the possible combinations of spaces and proportions to define the vehicles of the future, with the aim of displaying at a glance all the Tuc technology that it will one day be implemented on a “powered by TUC” vehicle. The system also uses 13 other plugs that can be moved both longitudinally and transversally. These allow you to “design” a mobile space tailored to the real needs of customers.

The second prototype presented is a real city car featuring two mini plugs that have the purpose of demonstrating usability in real life and integration into existing vehicles. This city car offers a digital cockpit-steering wheel system with drive by wire steering controls developed in partnership with EMA Global Engineering which, thanks to the universal Tuc connector, can offer the possibility of driving the vehicle from both Passenger/Driver sides and vice versa.