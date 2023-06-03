Car prices: new and used cars – “Trade will adjust prices”

Prices for new and used cars are relaxing. After the sharp rise in prices in the past two years, there are now signs of a trend reversal on the automobile market. Experts say: “The trade will adjust its prices downwards.”

Nfter the strong price increases in the past two years, there are signs of a trend reversal on the automobile market. This is indicated by data from the market observer DAT, about which WELT AM SONNTAG reports. “The dealers have very full spaces for used cars, because vehicles from leasing are now coming back.

However, you are encountering a reluctance to buy from customers,” says Martin Endlein from DAT. On average there are used ones Autos currently at the dealer for around 90 days. “Trade will adjust its prices downwards.”

There are also signs of falling prices for new cars. According to Ferdinand Dudenhöffer from the Center Automotive Research, car manufacturers have increased their list prices. At the same time, the discounts on these prices have increased.

On average, dealers granted a 17.2 percent discount in May, 0.9 percentage points more than in the previous month. Dudenhöffer sees this as “another clear sign that the times of scarcity are beginning new car is over and the old business model of the car industry is back in force in the German car market”.

A special evaluation by the Federal Statistical Office for WELT AM SONNTAG shows that the prices for automobiles fueled inflation last year. Accordingly, car prices were responsible for 5.5 percent of the general price increase. This is far more than the normal weight with which cars are factored into the inflation rate.

The prices for used cars had risen particularly sharply in 2022. From February to September, their monthly growth rates were more than 20 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

