Car registrations up 5.8% in December, +19% in 2023

by Verità&Affari editorial team

2023 ends with an increase in registrations of 18.96% to 1,566,448 units compared to 1,316,773 in 2022. In December 2023, 111,136 cars were registered compared to the 104,965 registrations registered in the same month of the previous year, equal to an increase of 5.88%.

Panda star of the market, followed by the T-Roc

Transfers of ownership, communicates the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, there were 416,680 compared to 402,769 passages recorded in December 2022, an increase of 3.45%. The global volume of monthly sales, equal to 527,816, involved 21.06% new cars and 78.94% used cars.

As regards the new market, Fiat Panda It also remains the best-selling car in Italy in December 2023 with 6,946 units, followed on the podium by Volkswagen T-Roc (3,490 units) e Lancia Ypsilon (3.006).

