The long-term car rental sector continues to grow, as confirmed by the recent merger by incorporation of Sifà into UnipolRental. In fact, UnipolSai SpA and the subsidiary UnipolRental SpA have signed a framework agreement with Bper Banca and Società Italiana Flotte Aziendali SpA (SIFÀ), a wholly owned subsidiary of BPER, aimed at implementing an industrial project in the long-term rental sector, to be implemented also through the merger by incorporation of SIFÀ into UnipolRental. Following the merger, UnipolSai will hold 80.013% of the share capital of UnipolRental, while B will hold the remaining 19.987%. This will consolidate the role of UnipolRental as the leading Italian operator in the long-term rental sector with a fleet of 130,000 vehicles and over 40,000 new registrations in 2023.