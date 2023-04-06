Car review bonus 2023, here’s how to request it and how much it amounts to. The guide

From Monday (April 03) on the platform of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport you can ask the bonus on the car review 2023 and have it credited directly to the I count chain. The incentive has been appointed “Safe vehicle bonus” is 9.95 euros and goes to cover the amount equal to the increase in the costs of motor vehicle inspections triggered in November 2021. Below is all the information on how to request the bonus on the official website, who is entitled to it, how the refund will take place and up to what date is it possible to take advantage of the incentive.

Car review bonus 2023, who gets it

The fund allocated for the 2023 revision bonus is equal to 4 million euros per yeartherefore it will be possible to obtain a refund of the 9.95 euros until available resources are exhausted. The state contribution then comes assigned according to the chronological order of receipt of requests. Refunds can be requested for overhauls of motor vehicles and trailers carried out during 2023. However, this concession will be granted to owners for only one vehicle and it will not be possible to request it again if it has already been used in the previous two years.

READ ALSO: Transport bonus 2023: how to get a 60 euro discount on public transport

Car review bonus 2023, how to request it

To request the reimbursement of 9.95 euros on the 2023 car inspection, as explained by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in the user manual, you need to connect to the online platform with theSpid digital identity with security level 2, or through the electronic identity card (Cie) oh la National service card (Cns), fill in the form available on the platform and send. For the request for the contribution, no attachment or receipt of the revision is required, in fact only the data requested in the online procedure are necessary.

Subscribe to the newsletter

