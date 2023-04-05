Home Business Car sales are increasing in Germany – high growth in electric cars
Car sales are increasing in Germany – high growth in electric cars

Car sales are increasing in Germany – high growth in electric cars

Almost all German brands recorded growth. The increase was particularly high at Mercedes-Benz with plus 38 percent and VW with plus 29.5 percent. BMW sold 7.3 percent more of its vehicles. Among the various drive types, purely electric cars grew particularly strongly. Their share of new registrations was 15.7 percent in March (previous year: 14.3 percent). A total of 666,818 new cars came onto the roads in the first three months, an increase of 6.5 percent.

