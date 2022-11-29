Listen to the audio version of the article

In Milan, the Enjoy fleet, Eni’s car sharing, also becomes electric with the introduction of the Xev Yoyo microcars, which are always operational thanks to battery swapping, the replacement of the battery as an alternative to recharging from columns. The novelty was presented today at Palazzo Marino.

Through the Enjoy app, explains a note, from today it is possible to rent one of the Xev Yoyodi in an unmistakable lime green color which, starting from this week, will gradually join the fleet already available in the city, until they become 200 at the end of December. made up of more than 900 vehicles including cars and cargo.

In Turin, Bologna and Florence, the cities where they have already been introduced, these zero-emission city cars on the road have demonstrated their potential in the field of micro-mobility, allowing Enjoy customers to rent more frequently for shorter distances.

In Italy Enjoy has over 1 million customers and more than 29 million rentals from 2013 to today. With a total fleet of 2,500 vehicles, Enjoy is present in the cities of Milan, Turin, Bologna, Florence and Rome; in Rome, electric car sharing with XEV YOYO city cars will be introduced in the coming months..

Since its arrival in Milan in 2013, with more than 15 million rentals made in the city, Enjoy has made car sharing a popular alternative mobility solution to the use of private vehicles, with benefits on traffic relief and the quality of life of who lives and works in the city. The use of Enjoy vehicles in Milan allows advantages such as free parking on the blue lines and in parking lots reserved for residents, and access to the ZTL “AREA C”. Enjoy also allows free use of the Enjoy Parkings located at some Eni service stations in the coverage area and access to dedicated paid parking lots, for example at the Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa airports and the railway station of Milan Porta Garibaldi.