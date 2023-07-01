Car supervit, ok to the amendment: here, model by model, all the possible savings

Dai 140 euro of the Toyota Yaris Gr 8.660 euro of the Ferrari Daytona SP3. Here are the calculations made by Federcarrozzieri of the cost of the super stamp on the large diesel cars which, with the amendment approved today to the tax delegation, could be canceled in the future.

Toyota Yaris GR (192 kW) 140 euros Jeep Grand Cherokee (200 kW) 300 euros Ford Focus ST (206 kW) 420 euros Hyundai i30 N Performance (206 kW) 420 euros Hyundai Kona N Performance (206 kW) 420 euros Alfa Romeo Stelvio (206 kW) 420 euros Renault Mégane RS (221 kW) 720 euros Range Rover Evoque 2.0 (221 kW) 720 euros Mercedes A 35 AMG (224 kW) 780 euros Mini Clubman John Cooper Works (225 kW) 800 euros Volvo S60 T8 ( 228 kW) 860 euro Volkswagen Golf R (245 kW) 1,200 euro Bmw X3 xDriveM40d (250 kW) 1,300 euro Audi S4 Avant TDI (251 kW) 1,320 euro Lexus LC V8 (351 kW) 3,320 euro Jaguar F-Type R75 (423 kW) ) 4,760 euros Audi R8 Spyder performance (456 kW) 5,420 euros Bmw X6 M Competition (460 kW) 5,500 euros Maserati MC20 (463 kW) 5,560 euros Mercedes GT Coupé 4 63 E-Performance AMG S (470 kW) 5,700 euros Bentley Continental GT Convertible (485 kW) 6,000 euros Aston Martin DBS (533 kW) 6,960 euros Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae (577 kW) 7,840 euros Ferrari 812 Superfast (588 kW) 8,060 euros Ferrari Daytona SP3 (618 kW) 8,660 euros

The amendment which makes it possible to “evaluate the possible and progressive overcoming” of the super-vignette on large-engined diesel cars, it will not lead to higher costs for the public finances. In fact, the Finance Committee of the Chamber approved the text, modifying the aspect concerning financial coverage. Since its introduction, Superbollo has cost around 1.2 billion euros to Italian motoristsaccording to Federcarrozzieri reports.