Car: This is how I got my car 10% cheaper

Carlos Link-Arad bought a car and learned a lot about negotiating. Carlos Link Arad

Our author wanted to buy a new car – but the price also played a big role.

In most cases, a car is an expensive affair. A fun one, but you have to expect a lot of challenges when buying it. I bought a VW Passat with my partner and learned what really matters when buying a cheap car. These are my three important tips that you should keep in mind when buying a car.

Research the vehicle value

Share this: Facebook

X

