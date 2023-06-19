Car2X: Green wave in Munich

The technology itself is not new: For years, people have been testing how the flow of traffic could be improved by exchanging information between the car and the infrastructure. Critics fear that this would make the car even more attractive as an inner-city means of transport. Proponents argue that traffic jams can be avoided in this way. The CSU in Munich wants to prove the latter with a new attempt.

How fast for green wave?

Communication between vehicles and traffic lights should show drivers what speed they have to choose in order to get through an intersection when the light is green. “We can use it to prevent traffic jams and reduce pollutant emissions. That saves time, money and nerves and is good for climate protection,” says Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) during a test drive on the Tempus test field, where the technology is being tried out View of an operation throughout Bavaria. Rescue workers and the police could immediately call for green with their emergency vehicles and thus reach their destination faster and more safely. “This technology can save lives,” said Bernreiter with conviction.

According to the ministry, 22 traffic light crossings are currently equipped with data transmission modules. According to the information, they pass on their information to appropriately equipped cars or smartphones. This is done, for example, via near-field communication (NFC). The Free State of Bavaria as well as research institutions, companies and the administration, including the technical universities in Munich and Dresden, are involved in the Tempus project, which is led by the city of Munich.

also read

Show moreShow less

(mfz)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

