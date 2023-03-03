The carbon credit market

Reduce or compensate for carbon dioxide emissions (C02) it is one of the priority objectives for companies all over the world, fundamental for the protection of the planet and for the success of business. Of course, measuring emissions is difficult: in fact, in 2022 only 10% of companies calculated the overall emissions (i.e. deriving not only from their own business but also from related ones), 1% more than in 2021. It is also estimated about 50 billion tons of C02 are released into the atmosphere each year and the top five responsible countries are China, the USA, India, Russia and Japan.

To reduce these emissions, given that zero impact would be practically impossible for companies, there are carbon credits. That is, financial instruments introduced by the Kyoto Protocol in 2015. One carbon credit equals a ton of CO 2 whose emission into the atmosphere was avoided or reduced through specific interventions. Here the story gets complicated.

The Ets market and the voluntary one

In Europe there are 12,000 large companies that emit large quantities of C02 that have to buy these credits forcibly a market regulated through auctions convened by the governments that are said Ets (European trading system) and represent the emissions market Co2 in Europe. The projects that generate these credits are internationally regulated by the United Nations and are equivalent to tens of billions of tons of C02 at a cost of around 85 euros per ton. A rising price considering that only two years ago it was equal to 50 euros.

But there is also a voluntary market that carries out projects that generate carbon credits intended for companies that “voluntarily” purchase credits to give a “green” touch to the balance sheet. This is a rapidly growing sector given that the EU has set to reach the so-called Carbon neutrality in 2050 but already by 2030 the goal is a 55% reduction in emissions, compared to the starting year, 2005 .

The project in Madagascar by Madaprojects

We immediately specify that most of the projects already active in this sense come from reforestation while there are few non-profit companies such as Madaprojects that with the backing, regarding the marketing of the credits of Carbon Credit Consulting, develops projects that also affect the lives of people living in developing countries. One of them was started in Madagascar with the distribution of over 15,000 cooking stoves in a very poor area of ​​the country.

“In this area – he explained Massimo Lazzari by Madaprojects – people still cook by lighting fires and cutting down trees for wood. An extremely inefficient cooking system. Our stoves, which are made of clay lined with sheet metal and are produced on site, will reduce emissions by 44,000 tonnes of C02 per year, or 3 tonnes of C02 per stove. The project has also created 100 jobs and is valid for 7 years. In a year, when the validation process will be completed, we will be able to sell the carbon credits to companies that will be able to include them in their sustainability reports, refinancing other projects with the proceeds”.

How much will the carbon credits from the stove project be sold for?

“We don’t know and in any case Carbon Credit Consulting will contact the companies. On average, these credits are sold for around 20-25 euros for each ton of certified C02”.

So could it make over 1 million euros a year, for 7 years, by selling 44,000 credits?

“Yes, but obviously there are many expenses in addition to the stove which we pay around 2.5 euros but which we sell to the population for 1 euro. A necessary request because, if it were given as a gift, the stove would risk not being used. In addition to the realization, the project requires continuous updates and checks. Also, there are many fees for certifying credits. It should be emphasized that, as happened on the regulated market, we too who operate on the voluntary market have seen the price of credit rise”.

Is it still a rapidly growing market?

“Yes, because from 2024 – he adds Fabrizio De Rosa of Carbon Credit Consulting – companies, not just the larger ones, will have to draw up sustainability reports. The carbon credit compensation tool works and has a dual purpose: in addition to reducing emissions, it also brings capital and projects to developing countries”.

How much does a credit cost that is equivalent to offsetting a ton of C02 emitted?

“It depends a lot on the project: the more interesting it is, the more companies are inclined to buy. However, we start from 6 up to 20-25 euros (an estimate that is perhaps even too conservative, ed)”.

But how can a company be certain that the chosen project actually reduces emissions as promised?

“ There are certifying bodies – adds Lazzari – where the project can be registered as a Verra or Golden Standard. Here the company can find all the data of the certified projects. Unfortunately, the sector is still poorly regulated and there are “greenwashing” phenomena, i.e. people who sell uncertified credits which perhaps cost less since certification has a cost”.

So is the future of realities like yours sure to expand?

“We are optimistic – says De Rosa – at the moment the volume of credits traded in the voluntary market is still very low: in 2021 only 300 million tons of carbon credits and 1.2 billion tons since this process began. Very little given that these are the emissions that a country like Japan, fifth in the standings, produces in a year”.

Do you already have customers who voluntarily buy carbon credits?

“We also have loyal customers such as Arvedi, Piquadro and Gedi who introduce carbon credits in their sustainability reports every year”.