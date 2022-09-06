Even without bubbles, the CO2 crisis threatens to blow the lid off the beverage sector. The crisis, which began in early summer, is getting worse every day. It all started with sparkling water in July, when Alberto Bertone, president of Acqua Sant’Anna, declared that he was no longer able to produce sparkling water due to the difficulty of obtaining it. From there the problem then spread like wildfire to the rest of the sector.

The increases are already there for all to see, with a plus 11% in the cost of mineral water, 10.5% on fruit juices and 7% for carbonated drinks. Some brands such as Coca-cola, to keep the prices of the drink fixed, have begun to sell it in packs of reduced capacity. Same cost, less product.

The carbon dioxide with which the drinks are enriched is currently extracted in real mines, and then stored for future use. Although CO2 is highly present in the atmosphere and is a serious problem from a climate point of view, technology currently does not allow it to be extracted for reuse in any other way.

The problem extends from soft drinks to alcoholic beverages such as industrially produced beers, also with artificial gas addition. The problem is so serious that the Polish branch of the Danish brewery Carlsberg has announced that it could soon stop production due to the lack of CO2, which threatens the entire chain of the local food industry.

Company spokesperson in Poland Beata Ptaszynska-Jedynak explained that the beer industry uses carbon dioxide to keep oxygen out of the drink itself, but that now the lack of CO2 is affecting many other sectors as well. the food industry that uses it for refrigeration “. Carlsberg, which boasts the presence of three breweries in Poland, is the group that is among the largest producers in the country, with a market share of around 20% as evidenced by its annual balance sheet.

Bubbles could therefore soon become a rare commodity in supermarkets. For the moment there are still stocks in the warehouses, but it is not possible to estimate when these are destined to run out, leading to a further surge in prices. Codacons, the association that protects consumers, also intervened on the subject, presented a complaint to the Antitrust to open an investigation on its market for food use, necessary for numerous drinks such as carbonated soft drinks, mineral water, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The main culprit is the carbon dioxide production houses, responsible for the price increases.