Home » Cards, Banco Bpm is looking for partners for a 2 billion business
Business

Cards, Banco Bpm is looking for partners for a 2 billion business

by admin
Cards, Banco Bpm is looking for partners for a 2 billion business

Credit cards, Banco Bpm is looking for partners for a 2 billion business

The board of bpm bank resolved to proceed with a project to “enhance the e-money business aimed at defining a potential partnership with a primary market operator which will involve both merchant acquiring and POS management and the issuing and distribution of payment cards ”.

Thus in a note from Piazza Meda, which explains that with its customer base the bank “today qualifies as one of the main reference players having generated in 2022 – between issuing and acquiring – about 53 billion euros between sales transactions and withdrawals, up 11% on 2021, valid for over 140,000 Pos and around 4.4 million payment cards”.

Now the search for a partnership begins: “From the non-binding expressions of interest received so far by the bank from leading market operators, it emerges that the e-money business is capable of expressing an overall valuation potential in terms of ‘NPV’ equal to over 2 billion euros, taking into account both the upfront components and those connected to the current value of running commissions – over 140 million euros pre-tax in 2022 – as well as future growth options”.

See also  Ftse Mib returns above 24 thousand: rush of STM and Stellantis, collapse of Unipol (-8%)

You may also like

CO2 certificates for everyone: This is how Europe’s...

Ukraine, from Warsaw to Slovenia: why the war...

Mexico – News: “50 Best”: Mexican Elena Reygadas...

EU: ok to the Chips Act, investments of...

How is Tesla’s Chinese factory treated?Ordinary workers with...

Real estate market – house prices in the...

Crt Foundation, Fabrizio Palenzona is the new president

Hard times in the Far East for VW,...

Wartsila still takes time on reindustrialization

Mercedes-Benz brings 27 model lineups to the 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy