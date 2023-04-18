Credit cards, Banco Bpm is looking for partners for a 2 billion business

The board of bpm bank resolved to proceed with a project to “enhance the e-money business aimed at defining a potential partnership with a primary market operator which will involve both merchant acquiring and POS management and the issuing and distribution of payment cards ”.

Thus in a note from Piazza Meda, which explains that with its customer base the bank “today qualifies as one of the main reference players having generated in 2022 – between issuing and acquiring – about 53 billion euros between sales transactions and withdrawals, up 11% on 2021, valid for over 140,000 Pos and around 4.4 million payment cards”.

Now the search for a partnership begins: “From the non-binding expressions of interest received so far by the bank from leading market operators, it emerges that the e-money business is capable of expressing an overall valuation potential in terms of ‘NPV’ equal to over 2 billion euros, taking into account both the upfront components and those connected to the current value of running commissions – over 140 million euros pre-tax in 2022 – as well as future growth options”.