Too late and too little – that is the verdict from many sides on the draft law, with which Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to solve the problems for those in need of help and for nursing professionals. The draft provides for higher contributions in the middle of the year. From July 1, parents should pay 0.35 points more and then 3.4 percent of the gross wage. Childless people then pay a surcharge of 0.6 points and in future 4.0 percent. From two children onwards, the rate is to be reduced by 0.15 points per child. This implements a decision by the Federal Constitutional Court that the number of children wanted to be better taken into account. In addition, more money flows into the insurance company, which is in the red.