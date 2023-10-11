Home » Career: 3 high performers reveal how they network best
Business

Career: 3 high performers reveal how they network best

by admin
Career: 3 high performers reveal how they network best

Valerie Bures (left), Pia Tofall (middle) and Tobias Hocke reveal their networking tips. Photos: Lisa Kempke; Collage: Dominik Schmitt

The network is one of the most important things in business life. But how do you actually do that correctly?

Business Insider asked three people who quickly made their careers what they pay attention to.

A good network can help you if you need a new job or good advice for your business. But to do this you first need the contacts who will support you in such a situation. Business Insider asked three people who have risen quickly in their careers, so-called high performers, what tips they have for networking and how they maintain their network.

Tobias Hocke: Chairman of the Economic Juniors

See also  Berlusconi attacks Zelensky, Meloni and Fdi are angry. "To Kiev in a very short time"

You may also like

American Airlines Explores Direct Route from Miami to...

Nadef, Fitch’s warning: “Significant departure from budget targets”....

China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing Proposes Industry...

Increase in Cash Transactions for Property Purchases Raises...

Resolution 12 of 09/27/2023 – Continuation of managerial...

Setting Clear Goals for High-Quality Development of Inclusive...

Juan Saca Reflects on Achievements and Frustrations as...

For Italian pensioners, paradise is abroad, the INPS...

China Sets Clear Goals for High-Quality Development of...

AI industry could experience a “cold shower” next...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy