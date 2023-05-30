Career changers wanted – shortage of skilled workers in IT: helplessness among course organizers – News

There is a shortage of around 31,000 IT specialists. A course in St. Gallen should bring improvement, but only a few companies take part.

Computer scientists, programmers, web designers, hardware specialists – there is a lack of skilled workers everywhere in the IT industry. A year ago, the Canton of St. Gallen therefore launched a kind of fast track for career changers as part of an IT education offensive. As it turns out, with moderate success. This resulted in a request from SRF.

The graduates will complete their training in just a few weeks. Dana Merkel is one of them. She was a service clerk and had already attended web design courses. Merkel is one of twelve digital talents who were in the canton’s program. But she doesn’t know how her career will continue. She was definitely better prepared than before. But: “Many are looking for specialists. But there are a lot of career changers. I think that’s the crux of the matter.”

Legend: The quick IT bleach is well received by those companies that take part. Only not many participate.

Keystone/Urs Flüeler



The St. Gallen IT education offensive started with lateral entrants. 1.3 million francs from the canton flow into the courses for the digital talents. Twelve started the course a year ago, three fell by the wayside. Project manager Jasmin Aubry says: «These are people who realized that it wasn’t the right thing after all. Others were overwhelmed by the complexity and the pace.”

«Training not anchored enough in companies»

Only nine career changers complete the course. Project manager Aubry says they would like to hire more talent: “The shortage of skilled workers in the IT industry has been proven. However, the subject of training is far too little anchored in many companies.» There would be enough interested lateral entrants.

How the «Digital Talents Program» works

open box

Box zuklappen



The course is advertised as “52 weeks of high-intensity training.” The training includes school lessons online and on site as well as internships or focus weeks. Currently, three topics are covered: programming, hardware and web design. However, web design will be omitted at the next course start. Over 60 applications have already been received for the new school year. How many apprenticeships are offered by the «ITRockt!» association? but can offer depends on the companies that participate. Twelve places were available last year. The support program of the Canton of St. Gallen lasts a total of three years. Everything was set up in the first year, now the first year of training is coming to an end. The second year of training, which is still supported, begins in the summer. After that, there are no more grants from the canton.

The fact is: Those people and companies that took part in the program this year drew a positive conclusion. In this respect, the IT Schnellbleiche is also a success. But why are only a few companies willing to train digital talents? Jasmin Aubry has a possible explanation: “Resources are a big issue. Many projects, few people. Then train someone on the side, there aren’t enough resources for that.”

Another possible reason lies in the existing offers: If a company is already training IT apprentices or if it hires IT students, it does not also need interns who try to make a lateral entry via a one-year course.

It could soon become more expensive for companies

A study by the University of Bern confirms that surprisingly little consideration is given to career changers. The so-called Swiss Software Industry Survey examines the status, trends and long-term developments of the Swiss software industry.

The St. Gallen project manager Jasmin Aubry says that they try to take everything from the companies that is possible externally. It’s all about hiring talent and theoretical training. You can’t afford more, Aubry continues.

I would like to have more partners who are willing to pay something. The cake needs to get bigger.

Your association “ITRockt!”, which implements the project for the canton of St. Gallen, will only receive money from the funding pot for one year. After that, the companies would have to pay for the courses themselves. That means: The more companies take part, the cheaper it will be per company.

Jasmin Aubry says: «I would like to have more partners who participate. And who are also willing to pay something. The pie needs to get bigger. It can’t stay the same and the pieces be distributed differently.” Otherwise the industry will continue to suffer.