Carfagna votes with Meloni, evidence of understanding between the government and the Third Pole

Evidence of agreement between the majority and the Third Pole. Mara Carfagnathe former minister of the South and now a leading exponent of Actionis preparing a law proposal on the surrogacy very similar to the one devised by Brothers of Italy: “My norm – explains Carfagna to Repubblica – is a measure against the surrogate uterusto be punished even if practiced all’estero, because in Italy it is already forbidden. And I would vote for Giorgia’s proposal Melons“. Carfagna, however, invites you to keep a guiding star: the child protection from the homoparental couples. “The children non they can, nor should they pay for parental choicesI say this as a mother and as a legislator”. She then explains her proposed law against surrogate wombs: “It is very simple: it consists of a single article: it extends the punishability of the crime of surrogacy, which already exists, to citizens Italians who do it all’estero“.

A proposal – continues Repubblica – very similar to that of Brothers of Italy: “Yes, it is very similar and yes, I would vote for any proposal addressed to cancel this practicewhich, moreover, finds very few supporters in Italy: a large part of feminist movement is in favor of a universal ban and no party has ever submitted proposals for legalize it“. When asked how the rights of children of same-parent couples are protected, Carfagna replies: “Those children have a biological parent registered since birth. The other, the partner, already has access today to adoption: must simplify that mechanism and make it more accessible it’s more quick“.

