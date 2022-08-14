When the Razoni left Odesa at the start of this month, the first ship to sail from Ukraine with a cargo of food since Russia’s full-scale invasion was hailed by UN secretary-general António Guterres as carrying two commodities in short supply — “corn, and hope”.

But the world’s most closely monitored vessel has since proved an imperfect symbol of the path towards solving the global food crisis.

