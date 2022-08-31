Listen to the audio version of the article

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are having an ever-increasing impact on the safety of shipping, as evidenced by the numerous fires that have occurred on ships such as roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ships and container ships. This is what the new report by Allianz global corporate & specialty (Agcs) highlights, which highlights how, given the difficulties in limiting the impact of these accidents, especially at sea, it is essential to focus on prevention measures, whether the batteries are carried in electric vehicles and as a stand-alone load.

Total ship losses, Captain Rahul Khanna explains, global head of marine risk consulting of Agcs, “they have more than halved in the last decade, but fires on board ships remain one of the major safety problems for the sector. The potential dangers of transporting lithium-ion batteries if they are not stored or handled properly only add to these concerns and we have already seen several incidents ”.

Prevention measures are needed

Companies, he continues, “should do everything possible to introduce, develop and follow robust prevention measures, as the growing popularity of electric vehicles means that many more vehicles with lithium-ion batteries will be transported by sea in the future.”

The number of fires (from all causes) aboard large ships has increased dramatically in recent years. Fires / explosions, eight in 2021, are the second cause of the 54 total ship losses reported last year, second only to shipwrecks (12). In the last decade, they have been the third cause of loss overall – with 120 of the 892 total losses reported – after the sinking (465) and the shipwreck / block (164).

Fire is the most expensive cause for compensation

The analysis by Agcs, however, highlights that, out of over 240 thousand claims in the maritime insurance sector in the last five years (for a value of 9.2 billion euros), the fire / explosion (of any type) is the most expensive indemnity case, accounting for 18% of the value of all claims.