Cariad boss has to go: Volkswagen’s big dream has burst for the time being

Et was supposed to be the “year of delivery” – that’s what the head of Volkswagen’s software division, Dirk Hilgenberg, had promised at the beginning of 2023. But he won’t get to it anymore. Ever since it was founded, the VW subsidiary Cariad has been under constant criticism, and Hilgenberg finally wanted to turn the tide.

But now the company’s supervisory board has fired the manager – and with him almost the entire board of Cariad. On the basis of a detailed analysis, “concrete conclusions have been drawn” and “Cariad is undergoing far-reaching further development,” commented CEO Oliver Blume on the decision.

From June, the previous production director of the British subsidiary Bentley, Peter Bosch, will take over the software management position. He was “the right CEO at the right time,” said Blume. “He is a strategist, implementer and team player.”

With Cariad, the manager Bosch takes on the most important future project in the Volkswagen Group – and with the biggest problems. Former CEO Herbert Diess founded the company in 2020 and set the goal of building the “second largest software company in Europe after SAP”. So far there is little to see of this.

In fact, software is considered to be the decisive future field in the automotive industry, it is more important for the corporations than batteries or electric drives. The software brings together all of the vehicle’s functions, from engine management to the music system. Characteristics such as the range or driving behavior also depend significantly on the programming.

It was clear to Diess that Volkswagen should build up as much expertise as possible in this area and write most of its programs itself in the future. But right from the start, Cariad’s claim and reality were far apart.

The errors and delays in the development of new software had meant that Audi and Porsche had to postpone the launch of important new models by more than a year. That ultimately cost Diess the top job.

Now his successor Oliver Blume is taking action at Cariad. When he took office last year, he stopped unrealistic software development plans and rearranged the schedule.

Now the structure of the company will also change, the personal data clearly express that. The new Cariad boss has been working for the VW Group for twelve years.

Before moving to Bentley, Bosch was responsible for strategy and production at the Volkswagen brand in Wolfsburg. As head of production at Bentley, he also reported to Blume, who was responsible for production on the group board. Unlike the previous management team at Cariad, Bosch has a direct line to the CEO – and a network within the group.

The physicist Hilgenberg, who came to Volkswagen from BMW, lacked that, as did his board colleague Lynn Longo, who had previously worked at the US streaming platform SiriusXM. They are now rid of their board positions, as is CFO Thomas Sedran, who has been with the group since 2015 and was briefly head of the VW commercial vehicle division.

You should get other tasks in the VW Group. Only Head of Human Resources Rainer Zugeh is allowed to keep his Cariad post. In the future, “two proven software experts” will be added to the board.

With the new appointment, CEO Blume is not only aiming for better control of the software subsidiary, but also for more cooperation within the group. So far, Audi and Cariad in particular have always blamed each other internally for the expensive delays in the introduction of new products.

Originally, the software for the new Audi and Porsche models, called 1.2 internally, should have been ready last year, but now it will run until the end of 2023, according to the group. Then the Audi Q6 etron and the electric Macan from Porsche can finally come onto the market – two models that should bring in billions.

Audi in particular is urgently dependent on this and other new models. Compared to BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the brand has hardly any electric models to offer, which is clearly reflected in the sales figures. Audi also lags behind its competitors in terms of profits.

One reason for the software delay was the structural overload of Cariad and the establishment of the new organization during ongoing development projects. In addition to the new program for the premium brands, the developers also have to maintain Volkswagen’s current systems and, thirdly, they should program a completely new operating system that will run in almost all of the Group’s vehicles in the future.

Blume has postponed the start of this future software (2.0) to the second half of the decade, and is currently aiming for 2028. Until then, the vehicles of the mass brands VW, Skoda, Cupra have to cope with the current system – the further development of which is limited because the computer performance in the vehicles cannot be subsequently increased.

The grand vision of a German car operating system that will compete with Google’s Android Auto, for example, has at least been postponed, if not canceled, by the reorganization of Cariad.

Like the vehicles themselves, car manufacturers like VW assemble their software from many individual parts that come from suppliers. More than 80 suppliers are said to be involved in the operating system for the new Audi vehicles, supplying program modules.

CEO Blume himself emphasizes that the group wants to continue to focus more on cooperation. In China, Cariad is working on automated driving with the local company Horizon Robotics, and in Europe there is a development partnership with Bosch.

The system for automated driving, with which the group’s cars can keep their lane, for example, still comes largely from the Intel subsidiary Mobileye. The new system from Bosch and VW is intended to replace this software at some point. But it will certainly be years before that happens.

