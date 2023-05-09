Cariad, Peter Bosch (Bentley) new CEO of the crisis-ridden software unit of the VW group

Listen to the audio version of the article

The difficulties facing Cariad, the software unit of the Volkswagen Group, have led to the turning point. For the CEO Oliver Blume, at the helm since September 2022, it is the first emergency surgery operation in the organization chart of the auto giant. And the object of the operation is precisely a creature (2019) of his predecessor, Herbert Diess. The chosen driver is Peter Bosch, a former consultant to Oliver Wyman who until now managed production at Bentley, the group’s luxury brand. Bosch will take over the role of CEO from 1 June to Dirk Hilgenberg, who was appointed by Diess to create a totally in-house software platform dedicated to electric cars.

Current Cariad CEO Dirk Hilgenberg will be replaced as of June 1 (Photo: Cariad)

Bosch will be joined, in this operation that VW defines as “realignment”, by “two recognized software experts”, announced the headquarters of the first European car manufacturer. Names will be communicated in due course. In fact, two former Porsche managers (of which Blume himself remained CEO when he leapt to the top of the Wolfsburg group), could become part of Cariad’s board of directors: the current vice president, Thomas Günther, and the software manager of Porsche, Sajjad Khan, according to a source who preferred to remain anonymous. Two members of Cariad’s top management – the chief technology officer, Lynn Longo, and the chief financial officer, Thomas Sedran – will be replaced, according to German media reports. The HR manager, Rainer Zugehör, certainly remains in his place.

For Blume, who is also chairman of Cariad’s supervisory board, revolutionizing the unit was a crucial issue. Over the years, losses and delays have accumulated for new software platforms. This has given rise to heavy postponements on the development plans of both the Trinity project (Volkswagen’s second generation electric car) and new key models in terms of competitiveness, such as the electric Porsche Macan and the new Audi Q6 e-tron, as well as significant problems for the range of electric models ID of the brand Vw.

«Peter Bosch is the right CEO at the right time – Blume commented in the Wolfsburg press release -. He is a strategist, he knows how to play for the team. He has successfully demonstrated this at Bentley. He knows the Volkswagen Group well and also has extensive experience in change management and consultancy ».

The goal is to accelerate the development of the next generation of software-defined vehicles. The ties between Cariad and the Group’s brands will become closer and the company will continue its growth as an internal supplier of future technologies.

The realignment process will be based on five points, according to the Group’s note: