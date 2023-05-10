Carige, former CEO Fiorentino and bank indicted for NPLs

The former CEO of Carige Paolo Fiorentino, the then manager of accounting records Mauro Mangani, and the bank itself were sent to trial, for the matter concerning the 2018 half-yearly report and the alleged failure to communicate to the market the need to write down bad debts by hundreds of millions. The investigating judge Giulio Fanales ordered the indictment, accepting the request of the prosecutor Paolo Filippini. The trial in which Malacalza Investimenti will be among the civil parties alongside several savers will open on 21 September before the third criminal section of the Court. «We are confident that in the trial Dr. Fiorentino will be fully acquitted. It is indicative that Consob has not brought a civil action, a truly unusual circumstance in market offense proceedings» states the lawyer Giuseppe Iannaccone, defender of Paolo Fiorentino, in a note