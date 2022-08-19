Home Business Carige: General Manager Bigarelli, “integration path in Bper expected to be completed within the year”
Carige: General Manager Bigarelli, "integration path in Bper expected to be completed within the year"

“The results achieved in the first half of the year confirmed Carige’s growth trend despite one of the most complex and difficult geopolitical and market contexts in recent years. The resilience demonstrated once again by the people of Carige has allowed us to consolidate the strong positioning of the Bank and its proximity to the territories to which it belongs, constituting, especially in the region with the strongest roots such as Liguria, the reference point for families and businesses. . The good performance of the top-line of revenues and the continuous attention to the containment of expenses represent the foundations on which to build the relaunch in the interest of all the Bank’s stakeholders “. Thus Matteo Bigarelli, general manager of Carige, commenting on the half-yearly data approved today by the board of directors. And he added: “The positive trend may consolidate in the coming quarters also through the gradual extension of the range of products and services of the group, without prejudice to the continuation of the integration process in Bper Banca, which is expected to be completed within the current year. “.

