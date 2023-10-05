Carige Insured Solution: Reviews and Opinions. Is it worth it?

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

If you are looking for information on the characteristics of the Carige Insured Solution policy why would you like to choose it for your investment, know that you are in the right place.

Today, in fact, I will do oneanalyses of this product, focusing on all its features characteristics and trying to define the advantages and disadvantages of the same contract.

Athora: a presentation

The contract is proposed by Athora Italiaa company born in October 2022 after the acquisition of Amissima Vita SpA by Athora Holding.

In fact, on the document containing the key information you will find the logo and name of Amissima Vita

This company can count on more than 30 years of experience in banking and insurance sectorand thanks to this gained experience it is able to offer its customers solutions suited to satisfying all their needs, both in terms of savings needs and their investment needs.

What is separate management?

Carige Soluzione Assicurata invests the savings in a separate management: the objective of the product is in fact to conserve the assets, trying to increase the capital gradually and constantly, and to obtain returns in the medium/long term.

The separate management in which the product invests is C.Vitanuova: it invests in listed bonds with adequate credit quality, aiming for diversification by sectors, issuers and maturities. This is to keep the risk profile low and to allow the capital to be guaranteed.

If you want to know more about separate management you can learn more here.

Here are the characteristics of Carige Insured Solution

Carige Soluzione Assicurata is a whole life insurance proposal with single recurring premiums.

Its goal is to to protect the capital and at the same time to invest in safe instruments to be able to revalue it.

Overall, it is a safe and ideal solution for those with a low risk appetite, but it is designed for those who are looking for prudent investment diversification.

Its peculiarity, by investing in separate management, is that it guarantees the invested capital, including annual revaluations.

The performances

Performance is linked to the results of separate management.

In case of death of the insured the company will have to pay to the beneficiaries designated in the policy an insured capital as of the last anniversary of the policy which has passed, which has been revalued on the basis of the result achieved by the separate management up to the monthly anniversary of the effective date which precedes or coincides with the date of death.

The insured capital will therefore be made up of sum of the capital shares acquired in the policy with the payment of periodic premiums and any additional payments made by the policyholder, net of the shares that have been partially redeemed.

Payment of the premium

Let’s now see how the award in the policy.

The contract provides for the payment of unique recurring prizeswith monthly, semi-annual, or annual periodicity.

The maximum accumulation of premiums paid must be €1,000,000, while the duration of the payment plan can be set from a minimum of 5 up to a maximum of 20 years.

It is elevated there flexibility in payments because they can be unique, recurring, integrative and can also be suspended and resumed or even varied both in amount and frequency.

There is also another requirement: the sum of the premiums paid in the first year must be at least €2,400.

Who is it aimed at?

The product is aimed at make sure who are over 18 years old and under 89 years old. The investor/contractor must also be the same age.

I beneficiary are indicated by the contractor and can be modified or revoked at any time.

The level of risk

Since the policy invests in separate management, consequently its risk profile it is classified at a low level, equal to 2 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7.

The risk indicator assumes that the product is maintained for 6 years, and the actual risk however, it may vary significantly if you were to divest early in your investment.

What are the costs?

One of the most important parts, if not the most important, is that of costs.

The costs must be studied carefully, because they are the ones we often forget and which weigh enormously on our returns and our investment.

I invite you to read the KID.

We must distinguish between the cost only one eh recurring costs.

One-off costs are both i entry costs (those that are paid at the time of signing the investment, included in the premium), which are equal to 0.14%, both exit costsi.e. those you have to bear at the end of the investment which in this case are equal to 0.

Between recurring costs instead we include management costs, i.e. the costs that are retained every year to manage investments, given that we are in the field of active management.

Revocation and withdrawal

The contract does not provide the right to revocation by the investor-contractor.

For what concern withdrawal instead you can withdraw from the contract within 30 days from when you receive notification from the company that the contract is concluded.

Withdrawal frees both parties from any obligation deriving from the contract. The company will reimburse you within thirty days of receiving the notice of withdrawal an amount equal to the value of the premium paid.

The ransom

After one year from the effective date it is possible to exercise both total and partial redemption.

Il total redemption involves the early termination of the contract: the surrender value is obtained by applying to the insured capital, revalued on the monthly anniversary of the effective date of the contract which precedes or coincides with the surrender date, the surrender costs based on the years that have passed from the effective date of the contract.

It can also be exercised partial redemption: in this case it is exercised only for a part of the insured capital. It has the same rules as the total surrender and the same costs, but the residual value of the policy must be at least €2,400. Otherwise, the policy will be fully redeemed for its entire value.

Remember that the ransom demand is irrevocable.

Let’s see what they are redemption costs:

Up to the first year (excluded): you cannot ask for redemption; From the first year to the second year (excluded): 2%; From the second year to the third year (excluded): 1.50%; From the third year to the fourth year (excluded): 1%; From the fourth year to the fifth year (excluded): 0.50%; From the fifth year onwards: 0%.

The tax regime

It is also important to check the part of taxes and of taxation.

Life insurance premiums are not subject to tax.

Furthermore, this form of insurance does not give the right to any tax deductions. The sums owed by the company under life insurance contracts cannot be seized or seized.

Affari Miei’s opinions on Carige Soluzione Assured

We have seen and analyzed all the characteristics of the contractnow we can focus on the conclusions and then I can try to give you my opinions about this contract.

If you have had the opportunity to read other content here on the blog of My business perhaps you already know quite a bit about what I think about investing in insurance: I personally advise against it.

Attentionbecause I am not referring to this particular product which, all things considered, also has some interesting characteristics, I am simply referring to the whole world of this type of investment, to all the investments that are made in insurance.

Personally I believe that investing in insurance is not a completely correct choice due to the complexity of the product itself, the costs, the lack of transparency, and the excessive constraints you have to submit to.

You’ve seen the various ones costs that you have to bear: management costs have a heavy impact on your investments, and if you want to disinvest before the recommended period you will have to bear further costs.

If you add these things to the performance of your investment which I don’t think will be entirely exciting for you, you easily understand that perhaps the game isn’t worth the risk.

Perhaps you were attracted by the low risk of the investment: by opting for separate management the product tries to protect and therefore guarantee your capital, but if you are looking for safe investments in a context like today’s you might think for example of a deposit accountwhich is currently able to offer higher rates and is still guaranteed and safe, thanks to the interbank deposit protection fund.

I hope that this review has been useful to you, firstly to better understand the characteristics of the policy and secondly to reflect on the actual convenience of a similar investment for you.

Before we say goodbye, allow me to leave you some guide interesting, useful for starting your investment journey from scratch, depending on your characteristics, your time horizon and your risk profile:

Happy reading and good investments!

