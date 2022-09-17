Home Business Carige, the appeal rejected Malacalza: Bper forward towards 100% of the Ligurian bank




The Court of Genoa rejected the precautionary appeal presented by Malacalza Investimenti, with which the holding company of the Piacenza family had asked to inhibit B for the exercise of the right to purchase the remaining Carige shares not yet in possession of the Emilian institute.

Bper’s right to proceed with the so-called “squeeze-out” of the Carige minorities, the note recalls, had matured after the institute headed by Piero Luigi Montani had obtained 95% of the Genoese bank, as a result of the takeover bid and the subsequent sell-out procedure.

The Court of Genoa also sentenced Malacalza to pay court fees.

The decision removes the latest uncertainties about Bper’s possibility of climbing to 100% of Carige, whose farewell from Piazza Affari, in view of the integration with Bper, is set for next Tuesday.

