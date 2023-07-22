Carin León’s Surprising Vehicle Swap: From a Classic Chevrolet to a Beastly Mercedes Benz Truck

Title: Carin León: Trading in a Classic for a Beast – Chevrolet Bell Air to Mercedes Benz G-Class

Date: July 21, 2023

Time: 3:13 p.m.

Mexican singer Carin León has stunned his fans by bidding farewell to Chevrolet’s iconic classic car, the Bell Air, and opting for a more intimidating ride on the streets of Mexico. Despite the economic implications, León has made a bold move to terrorize the roads in a Mercedes Benz G-Class truck, leaving everyone awe-inspired.

Carin León, who has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in regional Mexican music, has been sharing glimpses of his daily life on social media, allowing fans to get to know him on a personal level. However, his recent revelation about his immense love for cars took his followers by surprise, as he showcased his impressive car collection that has garnered considerable attention.

The Chevrolet Bell Air, a legendary vehicle manufactured by General Motors, has held a special place in Carin León’s heart for several years. The revolutionary classic car boasts a unique and aggressive style, incorporating distinct design elements from Ferrari models. It even received accolades from Motor Trend, which lauded its exceptional handling capabilities.

Often acclaimed as one of the most sought-after vehicles in his collection, Carin León delighted his fans by publicly unveiling his beloved Bell Air on his Instagram account on October 21, 2020. The car’s aesthetics, including the striking “Bell Air” script in gold, have garnered praise from enthusiasts. It offers an exquisite Chevrolet experience with its air conditioning system and traditional outlets on the sides of the dashboard. The Bell Air holds a special place among popular models from the 50s, alongside the Ford F-100, Cadillac Eldorado, and Mercedes Benz 300SL.

Under the hood of the Bell Air rests a powerful V8 engine, equipped with two-barrel carburetors, providing a remarkable 164 horsepower. The car offers the choice between a two-speed automatic transmission or a three-speed manual, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 97km/h in just 12.9 seconds – an exhilarating experience for vintage car enthusiasts.

While maintaining his classic Chevrolet car, Carin León has also acquired the Mercedes Benz G-Class 2019, which has become his most beastly vehicle. This iconic van from the German luxury car manufacturer underwent significant changes in 2019, making it one of the most expensive vehicles in León’s collection, valued at $147,500. As the singer roams the Mexican streets, it is the Mercedes Benz G-Class that accompanies him on his journeys.

Under the hood of this formidable truck, a V8 biturbo engine unleashes an awe-inspiring 577 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute, generating a torque of 627 lb-ft at 2,500 rpm. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the G-Class enables a top speed of 239 km/h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

Carin León’s decision to trade in a classic for a beast has certainly raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among his followers. While bidding farewell to the iconic Chevrolet Bell Air, he has embraced the power, luxury, and imposing presence of the Mercedes Benz G-Class. Only time will tell what other surprises Carin León has in store for his fans and car enthusiasts alike.

