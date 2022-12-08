Home Business Cariplo: Fosti renews its trust in Intesa Sanpaolo with a 20% invested stake
Business

Cariplo: Fosti renews its trust in Intesa Sanpaolo with a 20% invested stake

by admin
Cariplo: Fosti renews its trust in Intesa Sanpaolo with a 20% invested stake

In a recent interview, the president of the Cariplo Foundation, Giovanni Fosti, confirmed his trust in Intesa Sanpaolo and in the bank’s top management. Recently, in fact, the Cariplo Foundation invested another 350 million euros in Intesa Sanpaolo, a sum that adds to the 1.7 billion previously invested.

Fosti evaluates Intesa’s plan “very positively”, recalling that “Cariplo’s share invested in Intesa is around 20%, well below the MEF threshold”

On the subject of 10 million invested in the capital increase of Mps, the president Fosti recalls that since its inception the Cariplo Foundation “links the protection of assets to two criteria: the stability of each investment and that of the system. We felt that both were used on Mps. “The tightness of the network between companies, people and communities is crucial”.

Among other things, Fosti’s mandate will expire in six months and he announces that he is preparing the succession “according to the lines foreseen”.

In this regard, the president hopes that his successor will be able to intervene “on the four areas of intervention outlined: personal services, the environment, a participatory culture, research and innovation”.

See also  Wall Street: futures down, Nasdaq -0.80%. Watch out for Goldman Sachs' view on US equities

You may also like

Methanol valuation will usher in repair | Methanol_Sina...

Microsoft and Nintendo reached a 10-year agreement to...

ESG Hypocrisy: Investor Bluebell Demands Head of BlackRock...

OpenAI’s strongest dialogue model ChatGPT: users have exceeded...

Prima Industrie: the Alpha and Peninsula funds launch...

TSMC went to the U.S. to set up...

Campari: completes the purchase of 70% of Wilderness...

US stocks close: “Powell recession” getting closer?S&P 500...

Dimon (JP Morgan) shoots zero against bitcoin &...

Wall Street opens flat after recent sales, down...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy