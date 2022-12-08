In a recent interview, the president of the Cariplo Foundation, Giovanni Fosti, confirmed his trust in Intesa Sanpaolo and in the bank’s top management. Recently, in fact, the Cariplo Foundation invested another 350 million euros in Intesa Sanpaolo, a sum that adds to the 1.7 billion previously invested.

Fosti evaluates Intesa’s plan “very positively”, recalling that “Cariplo’s share invested in Intesa is around 20%, well below the MEF threshold”

On the subject of 10 million invested in the capital increase of Mps, the president Fosti recalls that since its inception the Cariplo Foundation “links the protection of assets to two criteria: the stability of each investment and that of the system. We felt that both were used on Mps. “The tightness of the network between companies, people and communities is crucial”.

Among other things, Fosti’s mandate will expire in six months and he announces that he is preparing the succession “according to the lines foreseen”.

In this regard, the president hopes that his successor will be able to intervene “on the four areas of intervention outlined: personal services, the environment, a participatory culture, research and innovation”.