The fifth president in the now thirty-year history of the Cariplo Foundation – writes the newspaper il Giornale – will be John Azzone, former rector of the Milan Polytechnic. The outgoing president John Fosti […] he closed out the game two months ahead of the April 28 deadline. A successful operation thanks to the building of consensus on the figure of Azzone, who has already obtained 17 green light out of the total of 28 members of the Commission who by statute are responsible for indicating the future president, as well as that of the entire governing body.

Cariplo Foundation: the co-optation mechanism inaugurated by Guzzetti

A mechanism of cooptation now consolidated and studied at the time by Joseph Guzzetti – former president of the institution for 22 years, from 1997 to 2019 – to ensure “stability in change”. And which, in fact, has always kept the appetites of local politics out of the rooms of the largest former Italian banking foundation: 8 billion in assets, with 5% of Intesa Sanpaolo and 1.56% of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and a fire capacity of over 150 million disbursements a year in the reference territories, in Lombardy and eastern Piedmont.

