We are moving towards the finalization of the appointment of the new president of the Cariplo Foundation, the fifth in the history of the philanthropic institution after Roberto Mazzotta, Ottorino Beltrami, Giuseppe Guzzetti and Giovanni Fosti. The latter cannot be reappointed according to the Statute in force.

Nomination calendar

According to what was collected by Ansa, Giovanni Azzone is the person on whom there would already be broad convergence on the part of the members of the current central charity commission, those who will give life to the handover on April 28th. Azzone’s candidacy met with the support of representatives of the world of the third sector, civil society and the territories in which the foundation operates. Even outside the strictly internal spheres, the name of the former rector of the Polytechnic is popular.

The profile of Azzone between the Polytechnic and civil society

Giovanni Azzone is a management engineer with a strong sensitivity towards the issues on which the foundation is committed. He has carried out research activities in the field of organizational analysis and management control, with numerous monographs and dozens of articles in international journals. He is also president of Ifom, the molecular oncology research institute of the Airc Foundation for cancer research, member of the Ethics Committee of AssoCunsult-Confindustria. Among other things, he was a director of the Milan Triennale, in Airc, the Association for Cancer Research; he has held various positions for the presidency of the council of ministers, for the ministry of economy and finance, for Istat and for the Lombardy Region.

He was also President of the Community Foundation of Milan, a further philanthropic garrison for the city promoted by the Cariplo Foundation in 2018. He was a member of the Steering Committee of the Beic Foundation, representing the Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism. The process of renewing the governance of the Cariplo Foundation will be completed on 28 April at the meeting of the central charity commission. On that occasion, with the approval of the 2022 budget, the current bodies will end their mandate and the new central charity commission will take office. The latter will appoint the president of the Foundation who will be responsible for composing the board of directors with two vice presidents and four directors; the chairman always has the task of appointing the board of statutory auditors.

Organization numbers

Fondazione Cariplo is a safe that manages over 8 billion euros, has assets, according to the 2021 budget, equal to 7.1 billion, and disburses around 150 million a year to the territories. It is a major shareholder, among others, of CDP and Intesa Sanpaolo.