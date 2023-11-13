Carlo Bonomi on the decline in investments in Italy: “Worriing”

«What is very worrying is the decline in investments, in 2021-22 we had much higher data than those of other European countries. We detect further signs of worsening until the second half of next year in terms of investments. In 2023 the industrial sector is definitely declining. In consideration of this weakening of the economic framework, Confindustria hoped on the one hand to support the purchasing power of families and on the other to support business investments”.

The president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi said this during his hearing in the Senate on the maneuver before the joint budget commissions. «It is a budget law that is reasonable on the one hand – he added – and incomplete on the other. The cutting of the wedge is positive even if it only concerns the workers part. However, the issue of the competitiveness of the production system is completely absent.”

On the budget

The president of Confindustria also intervenes on the latest maneuver. «Faced with a general weakening of the economic situation, Confindustria hoped that there would be two lines of intervention in this budget law: on the one hand to support the purchasing power of families, especially those on low income and on the other to support the competitiveness of businesses. I have defined this budget law as reasonable because it concentrates the few resources available on cutting the wedge. But we also consider it incomplete given the substantial absence of measures to support private investments and a strategy aimed at growth and competitiveness. In our opinion, the error of the lack of investments is not an injustice to businesses, but structurally weakens the choice of the budget law, its reading and evaluation by the markets”.

Cutting the tax wedge and benefits

The number one of Confindustria then focuses on one of the points of the maneuver that the government considers fundamental, the cut in the tax wedge. «In this phase – says Bonomi – we need to support low-income families. Our studies estimate that with the renewal of the contribution wedge cut and the start of the revision of the Irpef brackets between 9 thousand and 35 thousand euros of income there will be a beneficial effect of between 560 euros and 1,400 euros”.

Few investments for businesses

According to Bonomi, the imbalance between worker-business investments planned by the government is very strong. And in fact he explains that «out of 30 billion of expansionary measures of the budget, almost 55% is dedicated to workers and only 9.4% to businesses. If we also consider the fiscal delegation we are faced with a very rare occasion in which an expansionary maneuver takes money away from the production system. Basically we are negative by a billion. Important chapters for development are absent, starting with investments in research and development but above all there is no trace of the famous Industry 5.0 Plan. This worries us a lot because everything is sent back to the Pnrr but we don’t know the timing, because the review does not depend only on us. If we want industry 5.0 measures we cannot wait too long or for the European decision because today the country’s competitiveness is at stake.” Faced with competition from other countries, such as China, «the philosophy of focusing on growth remains fundamental for us. One of two things: either we push it by focusing on business investments, or year after year we will have to deal with increasingly limited resources and growth rates of zero point.” «It is therefore no longer possible for us to postpone arriving at a path favorable to growth and increasing productivity. This is the key issue that is not there and we do not see in this budget law. For this reason it is essential to introduce interventions to stimulate growth, i.e. interventions on the supply side, as soon as possible. Because this law is all based on the demand side.”

