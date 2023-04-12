Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi: the nascent party of discord

Calenda and Renzi are at sea, especially since the former Florentine prime minister decided to go into publishing, to fill the role of neodirectore of The reformist. On their “divorce” Calenda says: “You have to ask him.” The problem, according to reports The Courier who interviewed the action secretary, is that: “Renzi he refuses to undertake to dissolve Italia Viva when the new party is born and is blocking every step forward on the road to a single party”. In short, Calenda speaks clearly and gives a or or to Renzi: the precondition for the new nascent party is to dissolve Italia Viva: “If it is not available, no party is born” he declares.

Calenda and suspicions about Renzi, vote for the Third Pole today

Charles Calenda he doesn’t want to listen to reasons and doesn’t admit delays: “If one party does not arise from two parties but three are born, it simply means that you want to keep your hands free“, he says about Renzi. The suspicion – he adds – is that he wants to block everything up to the Europeans so as to delay decisions. On the other hand, the same leader of the Third Pole has not digested Renzi’s latest “adventure”. – as he himself defined it – “You cannot credibly form a party – he says – with one who warns you that he will be director of the Riformista a quarter of an hour before it happens“. And he increases the dose: “On this party we all work 25 hours a day together with Elena Bonetti, with whom I have an excellent relationship. But our project cannot depend on a person who does something else 90% of his time and that he comes back every now and then” and “disassembles all the work done”.

For this reason, today at 18:30 the committee of the Third Pole is convened to discuss and vote on the proposed one-party constitution. “We don’t have any more time to waste” writes the Roman leader on facebook.

