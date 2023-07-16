Carlo Cracco lands at Corinthia Rome. “I will prove that food is culture”

The super chef Carlo Cracco arrives in Rome with a new project

IMasterchef Carlo Cracco is ready to land in Rome. As reported by Repubblica, “he will take care of the food and beverage part of the new Corinthia Rome, hotel which means the arrival in Italy of the Corinthia group where the Banca d’Italia building used to be, he will take care of everything, from breakfast to dinner”. In an interview with Repubblica, Cracco explains that this “is the testimony better than how tourism restarted after the Covid years. I have experienced it in the last two years in Milan, I had never seen so many tourists, especially foreigners, Rome has a natural tourist vocation and it is the right time for the capital to ensure a new future, raising the level of the qualitative offer”.

Cracco assures that it is not a farewell to Milan: “Come on, no. Milan is the driving force, what we have built in the Gallery has actually been the starting point for accepting this new Roman adventure”. But according to what he says to Repubblica, the world of catering is not doing very well: “We still don’t have an important role at an institutional level. Food is culture and yet we are still considered ephemeral when in truth we could be decisive for the future of tourism in Italy”.

Cracco again to Repubblica: “We represent excellence, we are a guarantee of great quality as a final proposal and as local products but the institutions do not consider us as such. And those who pay the consequences, besides all of us, are above all the kids who could find an outlet, to have a perspective in a country that should have tourism as a major driver of the economy”.

