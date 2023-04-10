Home Business Carlo Cracco, the Michelin star does not save him from deep red. Shock numbers
Business

Carlo Cracco, the Michelin star does not save him from deep red. Shock numbers

by admin
Carlo Cracco, the Michelin star does not save him from deep red. Shock numbers

Carlo Cracco, something is not working. Alarming numbers

The stella Michelin which has earned the restaurant in Gallery of Milan opened in February of 2018 does not save his founderthe well-known chef Carlo Craccodal rosso. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting of the company was held in Milan in Corso Italia Felix srlwhich owns the Milanese restaurant, wholly controlled by Cracco Investments of which Cracco himself is sole director. The meeting served to approve the 2022 budget closed with a loss of 409 thousand eurosslightly lower than that of 524mila euro of the previous year, which has been brought back. In this world the accumulated liabilities in five years of management has risen to over 4.6 millionagainst reserves of 4.8 million, so much so that the net assets it went further thinned out a 246mila euro.

Il balance of the starred Milanese restaurant of Cracco which also highlighted a revenue growth year on year from 3.3 to 4.3 million, but also saw i production costs rise from 4 to 4.8 million. The Felix has total debts per 7.3 million of which 3.1 million to suppliers and 3.8 million to banks. The latter are what is left over from a loan of 6 million disbursed in 2018 by Banca Popolare di Sondrio, whose reimbursement of the capital line was suspended – due to the pandemic – from March 2020 to October of the following year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Pensions, increases on April 3rd. Who will get the most money and how much from INPS

You may also like

Moderna: “We are experimenting with anti-cancer vaccines. Ready...

With Fed Rates Nearing a Peak, Is the...

Stuttgart offers the best conditions for founders

Switch bonus at Scalable Capital: This is how...

Pnrr, seven months just to register online. So...

Multilateralism and free trade are the real needs...

Why the Germans eat less pork

Bitcoin: World would be better off without cryptocurrency,...

Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the Albanian co-publisher on trial...

Weekly Market Observation｜International gold prices hit a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy