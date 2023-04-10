Carlo Cracco, something is not working. Alarming numbers

The stella Michelin which has earned the restaurant in Gallery of Milan opened in February of 2018 does not save his founderthe well-known chef Carlo Craccodal rosso. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting of the company was held in Milan in Corso Italia Felix srlwhich owns the Milanese restaurant, wholly controlled by Cracco Investments of which Cracco himself is sole director. The meeting served to approve the 2022 budget closed with a loss of 409 thousand eurosslightly lower than that of 524mila euro of the previous year, which has been brought back. In this world the accumulated liabilities in five years of management has risen to over 4.6 millionagainst reserves of 4.8 million, so much so that the net assets it went further thinned out a 246mila euro.

Il balance of the starred Milanese restaurant of Cracco which also highlighted a revenue growth year on year from 3.3 to 4.3 million, but also saw i production costs rise from 4 to 4.8 million. The Felix has total debts per 7.3 million of which 3.1 million to suppliers and 3.8 million to banks. The latter are what is left over from a loan of 6 million disbursed in 2018 by Banca Popolare di Sondrio, whose reimbursement of the capital line was suspended – due to the pandemic – from March 2020 to October of the following year.

