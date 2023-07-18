Home » Carlo De Benedetti and tomorrow: six million for digital transformation
Carlo De Benedetti and tomorrow: six million for digital transformation

Carlo De Benedetti does not give up Tomorrow. Another six million to digitize it

Charles DeBenedetti decided to recapitalize the publishing company of the newspaper Domani (and of the site of the same name), subscribing through its companies Romed spa and Romed international spa un capital increase of 6 million euros which are therefore added to the 10 million euros decided at the outset. This was written by Open, according to which the capital increase was approved on 27 June on the occasion of the extraordinary assembly of Editoriale Domani spa, chaired by Antonio Campo Dall’Orto. The capital increase can be subscribed all at once or in stages by 30 June 2025. The company’s accounts as at 31 December 2022 have also been approved, but the company has not disclosed them yet.

Campo Dall’Orto, again according to what Open reports, speaking to the shareholders’ meeting regarding the request for the 6 million capital increase, explained that that money is needed «in order to strengthen the capital structure of the company and provide it with the necessary means to achieve its growth objectives, with particular reference to digital transformation project of everyday life and related investments”.

