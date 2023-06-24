Home » Carlsberg signs sales agreement for business in Russia
Carlsberg signs sales agreement for business in Russia

Carlsberg signs sales agreement for business in Russia

Carlsberg, Danish company leader in the production of beer on a global level, has recently signed an agreement for the sale of its business in Russia. The statement released by the company states that the process of separating the Russian division from the rest of the group has been complex and that the transaction is pending approval by the Russian authorities.

Carlsberg CEO Cees ‘t Hart commented on the importance of this deal, calling it a milestone in the process of separating and selling the Russian business.

