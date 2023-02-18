Italvolt, the gigafactory will not be built in Scarmagno

The gigafactory di Italvolt it will not arise in Scarmagno, at the gates of Ivrea. “It is very difficult for the project to be carried out there: the analyzes carried out have highlighted the need to bear very high costs to implement environmental requirements that make the plant compliant with the needs of a gigafactory. This aspect, together with the problems with the electricity grid, are too important to be solved in a short time”, he explains Lars Carlstromthe Swedish entrepreneur behind He had a drink. But the 3.5 billion euro investment to give birth to an Italian gigafactory, creating up to 2,500 direct jobs, is confirmed at Truth&Business by Carlstrom himself in a 360-degree interview on the future of the car market. Starting from the ban on internal combustion engine cars from 2035 imposed by the European Union.

Is the timeline set by the European Parliament realistic?

“It is an ambitious strategy, but very difficult to implement. As the situation stands today, Europe is seriously jeopardizing its automotive industry. We know that the transition to electricity will cost the EU around 500,000 jobs. Situation that could worsen if Brussels does not support the construction of gigafactories and the related logistics chain quickly; in the absence of this support, these jobs would be permanently lost to China. The deadline set at 2035 is very challenging”.

Is Europe doing enough to support the electric car transition?

“He’s not doing enough. There is a willingness to do more and this is good news, but to do so we need to greatly reduce the bureaucracy that slows down the construction of gigafactories, work to support the creation of a local supply chain, provide tax breaks and subsidies. An example is the IRA in the United States. It is a problem that afflicts not only Italy, but all of Europe. The EU must understand which gigafactory projects are valid and reliable on which to focus and support them in a significant way, also from a financial point of view”.

What are the risks if the EU decides to impose the transition to electricity from 2035?

“In Europe there is not only a shortage of gigafactories. We are substantially out of both the supply chain and the infrastructure necessary for the production of electric cars. It is a very complex transition that takes time, even with large funds at hand. We must also bear in mind that we are in competition with China, where they have been working in this area for years and are starting off with great advantages. To give an example: in Europe the search for and extraction of rare metals needed for electric cars is practically nil and it is extremely complicated and cumbersome to set it in motion. There are so many restrictions that are not placed in Beijing. The risk is that Europe and its car manufacturers will not be able to be independent. For this reason, despite the satisfaction with the attention, funds and subsidies that are being dedicated to the transition to electric power, I am very concerned about the timeline imposed”.

In your opinion, what would be a realistic date to move the ban on internal combustion engines?

“I believe that moving it to 2045, giving Europe and the European automotive market twenty years to adapt, would simplify the transition. Let me be clear: the transition to the battery electric car is a wonderful opportunity, we just need to give ourselves time to implement it in the right way”.

Do you think that Italy is adequately preparing for the transition to electric power?

“We still have to understand what the new government’s approach to the matter will be. Gigafactories are the vector that will guide the transition into this green economy and the economic growth of the areas where they will arise. I believe that Italy has all the credentials to carve out a leading role in the new market. There are specialized workers and excellence in the automotive sector that can be valued. We can do great things in Italy”.

How did Italvolt discuss with the new government regarding the gigafactory you want to build in Italy? Are there any possibilities of obtaining public funds to carry out the project?

“Over the last two years we have had constant dialogue with institutions, both nationally and locally, to update them on our intentions. We have also had contacts with the technicians of the ministries since the establishment of the new government. I am sure that if we demonstrate that we have a solid financial position to invest in Italy, the executive will be happy to support a project capable of creating wealth and jobs in a strategic sector. I am confident that I can collaborate positively with the Meloni government”.

In recent weeks, problems have emerged with the land chosen in Scarmagno, so much so as to jeopardize the construction of the Italvolt gigafactory on the former Olivetti area. Has the hypothesis faded?

“On Scarmagno, in addition to the issue of supporting the implementation costs of the necessary environmental requirements, the studies carried out for the implementation of the industrial plan have highlighted a significant misalignment between the availability of energy to satisfy the production capacity of the site and the planned expansion to short/medium term of the activities. For this reason, Italvolt is evaluating other solutions and things are proceeding at a rapid pace. I reiterate that our mission is to build a gigafactory in Italy and I hope to be able to make an announcement in the coming weeks. We want to speed up.”

When can you realistically start producing?

“We expect to start production in 2025. In any case, our intention is not to go beyond the end of that year”.

He also spoke of subjects interested in investing in Italvolt. Can you tell us something more?

“There are three potential partners we are in discussions with. One is a major pension fund, while the other two are industrial partners. Contacts are constant but I can’t say more at the moment. I hope to be able to go into detail in a very short time”.

In Italy and England there has been much talk of a conviction for tax evasion. Do you want to clarify what happened?

“The tax sentence refers to an incorrect VAT declaration, the result of an accidental exceeding of the deadlines by the accountants in charge of dealing with the practices. It is regrettable and frustrating, but all the necessary fines have been paid, plus 60 hours of community service. I received bad advice and corrected the situation at the first opportunity. The delay – going from memory – was one or two months, that’s all. I strongly believe there has never been any intentional wrongdoing.”