Carlyle Asia partner Siewert will step down as he led the acquisition of McDonald’s China business – yqqlm

Carlyle Asia partner Siewert will step down and lead the acquisition of McDonald’s China business

2023-06-28

Patrick Siewert, one of Carlyle’s most senior executives in the Asia-Pacific region, is stepping down to serve as a senior advisor.

Siewert, 67, will step down next month as partner and head of its consumer, media and retail practice after 16 years at Carlyle. Carlyle is currently trying to raise money for its largest private equity fund in Asia, while grappling with a global decline in dealmaking.

“We thank him for his great contributions over the years,” Asia chairman Xiangdong Yang said in an emailed reply confirming the personnel changes. Siewert will serve as a senior advisor to the consumer industry, he said.

Demand for executives with deep industry experience is rising as private equity firms can no longer bet on high returns on investments and instead focus more on creating value from existing investments as growth in Asian markets slows. Jay W． Sammons also left Carlyle last year to start his own company.

Siewert, a former Coca-Cola executive, joined Carlyle in 2007 as a partner and led a series of investment transactions including the acquisition of McDonald’s (291.17, 2.08, 0.72%) Chinese business.

