Carlyle: profit down but above estimates in Q2

Carlyle Group, a Washington-based private equity firm, reported a 26% drop in earnings in the second quarter of the year to $388.8 million, or 88 cents a share. Despite the decline, the company beat the average forecast by Bloomberg analysts, who had expected earnings of 67 cents a share.

The current market environment has resulted in a decline in both investment exits and new deals for key Carlyle funds, in line with trends across the industry. This unpredictable backdrop highlights the challenges ahead Harvey Schwartz, formerly of Goldman Sachs, who assumed the role of Carlyle CEO in February and is working on a plan to boost the stock price and stabilize the business after years of changes to the vertex.

“We are taking action to mobilize teams around priority areas,” Schwartz said, noting that the private equity industry is in troubled waters. “The economic backdrop remains complex and investor sentiment remains mixed.”

