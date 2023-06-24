CarMax: 17.4% decline in revenues in Q1 2024

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, CarMax, a major US used-car retailer, reported a 17.4% decrease in net revenues to $7.7 billion over the same period a year earlier. The decline in sales concerns both retail used units and those in comparable stores, with a decrease of 9.6% and 11.4% respectively.

CarMax’s earnings per share fell to $1.44 from $1.56 a year ago. However, a component of $0.28 related to a legal settlement was included in the current quarter, which impacted adjusted earnings per share to $1.16.

